A portion of N. Roan St. is closed from Mountain View Rd. to Carroll Creek Rd. as fire crews battle an apartment fire, according to a Facebook post from the City of Johnson City. 

The fire is at N. Roan St. and Sequoyah Dr. Indian Trail Middle School will be accessible via Lambeth Dr. for dismissal. Parents should expect closures and delays. 

