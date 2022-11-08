Carter County

Voting was steady at Hunter Elementary School, where 563 voters cast ballots on Election Day.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — In unofficial results, there were no surprises in Carter County voting on Tuesday, where 41.9% of the voters turned out despite almost no contested local races.

In the election for four seats on the Elizabethton City Council, all four incumbents ran and received new terms. Richard Barker was the top vote-getter with 2,018 votes, followed by William Carter with 2,000 votes, Michael Simerly with 1,834 votes, and Wes Frazier with 1,820 votes.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you