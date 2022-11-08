ELIZABETHTON — In unofficial results, there were no surprises in Carter County voting on Tuesday, where 41.9% of the voters turned out despite almost no contested local races.
In the election for four seats on the Elizabethton City Council, all four incumbents ran and received new terms. Richard Barker was the top vote-getter with 2,018 votes, followed by William Carter with 2,000 votes, Michael Simerly with 1,834 votes, and Wes Frazier with 1,820 votes.
In the election for Elizabethton City Board of Education, the two incumbents were unchallenged for their seats. Danny O’Quinn was reelected with 2,172 votes and Eddie Pless received 2,318 votes.
In the Watauga election for City Commission, there was a regular election for two seats. Incumbent Mickey Fair was elected with 61 votes and incumbent Delisa Lafleur was elected with 58 votes. They faced no challengers in the election. There was also an election to complete an unexpired term, with Bert Thomasson elected with 73 votes. He was unopposed in the race for the seat.
In the portion of Johnson City that lies in Carter County, incumbent Jenny Brock led the way in voting for two seats on the City Commission with 169 votes. Incumbent John Hunter received 102 votes, while challengers John Baker had 90 votes and Jay Emberton had 33.
In the race for the Johnson City Board of Education, Thomas Hager Jr. had 173 votes, Paula Treece received 154, Jonathan Kinnick had 147, Robert Williams had 134, Kathy Hall had 101, Sam Pettyjohn had 43 and Brian Squirek had 31.
In the governor’s race, Carter County gave incumbent Republican Bill Lee 11,600 votes and Democrat Jason Martin had 2,575 votes.
In the House of Representatives race, incumbent Republican Diana Harshbarger received 11,446 votes in Carter County and Democrat Cameron Parsons had 2,402 votes.
In the Tennessee 3rd Senate District race, incumbent Republican Rusty Crowe won 11,326 votes and Democrat Kate Craig received 2,458 votes.
Carter County chose both unopposed incumbent state representatives John Holsclaw, with 10,543 votes, and Scotty Campbell, with 1,536 votes.