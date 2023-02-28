ELIZABETHTON — Lynnwood Apartments, the 100-unit, multifamily rental housing facility for low- and moderate-income citizens at 1235 Bluefield Ave., should soon be undergoing major renovations after receiving approval for an issuance of $18 million in bonds from the newly reconstituted Elizabethton Health and Educational Facilities Board. The new board held its first meeting on Monday afternoon.
Lynnwood Apartments consists of a 100-unit apartment community with 12 two-story apartment buildings located on 9.51 acres of land. The buildings were originally constructed in the early 1970s. The property consists of 16 single-bedroom units, 68 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units. The apartment complex is owned by Evergreen Real Estate Group, which is active in Tennessee. Evergreen intends to rehabilitate Lynnwood through the use of low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds. Jay Moneyhun of the Knoxville office of Bass, Berry & Sims attended the meeting to discuss the proposal. He told the board that neither the city of Elizabethton nor the board has any obligation in the event of a default. He said the property had been renovated in 2006 as part of a previous transaction but that it is now in need of another rehabilitation.
Moneyhun provided detailed explanations on the duties of the board in the bond issue since the Elizabethton Health and Educational Facilities Board has been inactive since 2007. The newly appointed members of the board are Joe Alexander, Judy DeLoach, Kelsey Frazier, Todd Hallman, Rachel Shultz, Teresa Murray-Smith and one vacancy. The new board’s first order of business was to elect Joe Alexander as chair. Teresa Murray-Smith was elected vice chair, Kelsey Frazier was elected secretary, and Todd Hallman was elected treasurer.
The rehabilitation budget for Lynnwood Apartments is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000 per unit. The rehabilitation will include improvements to unit interiors, exteriors and mechanical systems. Additional outdoor amenities will also be added. Moneyhun responded to the board’s question about the impact on current residents when the renovations were taking place in their apartment. Moneyhun told the board that the renovations would be conducted with the least disruption possible. When necessary, the residents would be temporarily housed in a vacant unit at the apartment complex or at a hotel at no cost to the residents and with moving expenses covered.
The property renovation will commence immediately upon the bond closing and will be completed within a year.
Shultz said adequate housing for low-income families is a serious need in the city and county.