An $18 million renovation project is in the works for Lynnwood Apartments.

 John Thompson/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Lynnwood Apartments, the 100-unit, multifamily rental housing facility for low- and moderate-income citizens at 1235 Bluefield Ave., should soon be undergoing major renovations after receiving approval for an issuance of $18 million in bonds from the newly reconstituted Elizabethton Health and Educational Facilities Board. The new board held its first meeting on Monday afternoon.

Lynnwood Apartments consists of a 100-unit apartment community with 12 two-story apartment buildings located on 9.51 acres of land. The buildings were originally constructed in the early 1970s. The property consists of 16 single-bedroom units, 68 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units. The apartment complex is owned by Evergreen Real Estate Group, which is active in Tennessee. Evergreen intends to rehabilitate Lynnwood through the use of low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds. Jay Moneyhun of the Knoxville office of Bass, Berry & Sims attended the meeting to discuss the proposal. He told the board that neither the city of Elizabethton nor the board has any obligation in the event of a default. He said the property had been renovated in 2006 as part of a previous transaction but that it is now in need of another rehabilitation.

