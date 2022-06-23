ELIZABETHTON — The new boat ramp on the Watauga River beneath the Master Sergeant Jefferson Donald Davis Bridge had its “soft” opening Thursday morning and several anglers were using the brand new facility.
The new ramp was proposed four years ago when members of the IDEA’s Group came before the Elizabethton City Council. Chris Little spoke about the idea during that meeting. He was accompanied by Danny Ward and Karen Hitchcock.
It took four years for the idea to become a reality, and it required quite a bit of coordination between local, state and federal organizations, but Little said joint effort turned out better than his group imagined.
His first request was to the city council, but as the idea germinated, Little also brought the idea to the Carter County Commission and the Carter County Highway Department for paving the ramp. It was also necessary to get the state involved, because the land underneath the bridge, which carries Tenn. Highway 400, is owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Little said he traveled to Knoxville to discuss the idea with TDOT. He was accompanied by Carter County Commissioner Robert Acuff, Elizabethton City Councilman Kim Birchfield, and Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains.
When they arrived at the TDOT office, Little said he was surprised that TDOT had invited representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to join the meeting. Both of these agencies would become very helpful in getting the project going, but in making it better than originally conceived.
TDOT got the project rolling by agreeing to lease the property under the bridge to the city of Elizabethton for $1. TDOT would also do the grading of the land and hauled in 400 tons of rock, placed riprap around the shore and placed an attractive rock border between the parking lot and Lovers Lane, which provides access to the ramp. TDOT also hauled in the asphalt for the paving job. The Carter County Highway Department paved the area. Little said that if a commercial company had done the project, the job might have been done with 3 inches of asphalt. Instead, the Highway Department paved it with 5-inches of asphalt. The efforts by TDOT and CCHD made it a much better project than the original request.
TWRA was happy to promote trout fishing on the Watauga. Little said the agency provided engineering and manpower for the project.
Donations to get the project underway came from the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Modern Wooden insurance, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. More money was needed when it was determined a larger parking lot was needed to accommodate vehicles with boat trailers. That problem was solved when the Tennessee Valley Authority stepped in with a big donation of a $45,000 grant for the project. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department committed to maintain the grounds.
With the opening of the ramp, Little said it the property will once again provide a convenient access to the Watauga River. He said that while this was important for local recreation, he said it also encourages the growth of an important economic asset for the community. He said there are about 25 to 30 boats on the Watauga every day, seven days a week, in which fishing guides take two people from neighboring states fishing for trout. He said this economic activity amounts to about $25,000 to $30,000 a day. He said the customers are paying about $550 per day to fish in the Watauga. Little said the trout guide makes sure the trout caught are released at no harm to the fish. In addition to the money spent on guides, these tourists often are staying at Bee Cliff or Meredith Cabins and usually start each day by purchasing food and drinks at the grocery store. Many will end the day eating at a Carter County restaurant. They also pay for a 3-day out of state fishing license, which costs $40 and a $15 trout stamp. Many will end their trip by purchasing souvenirs of the region.
Certainly making access to the river easier can encourage more fishing. Little said another way to encourage more fishing is to have unique sections of the Watauga River, one for the upstream section below Wilbur Dam, then fishing on another day in the lower sections. One way to encourage fishing in the lower section, is to make sure the plans for the new Smalling Bridge include a ramp to provide access to this quality trout fishing area. Little said TWRA has special regulations for this area, which prohibit the possession of any bait, or food. Little said this makes the lower section a natural divide, encouraging additional days on the river.
Little is hopeful that the project will be accomplished. After all, he has quite a record of success when it comes to ramps. He first promoted the building of the ramp at Rat Branch at Watauga Lake and also the Green Bridge Landing on the Doe River at Hampton.