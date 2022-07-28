TCAT Elizabethton

David Hicks, president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — For the first time in a dozen years, the students and faculty of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton are having to become familiar with a new president of the school. David Hicks became president this past month, taking over for retiring president Dean Blevins.

“I am excited to be here,” Hicks said at the start of an interview with the Johnson City Press on Thursday. Hicks quickly admits that this is new terrain for him, both geographically and as an education leader. He has spent a portion of his first month on the job in visiting the government and business leaders of the region getting to know the workforce development needs of the region. He also is getting to know the faculty and staff of the educational institution he now leads.

