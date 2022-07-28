TCAT Elizabethton

David Hicks comes to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton after an educational career in Georgia.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — For the first time in a dozen years, the students and faculty of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton are having to become familiar with a new school president. David Hicks became president in June, taking over for retiring president Dean Blevins.

“I am excited to be here,” Hicks said at the start of an interview with the Johnson City Press on Thursday. Hicks quickly admitted this is new terrain for him, both geographically and as an education leader. He has spent a portion of his first month on the job in visiting the government and business leaders of the region and getting to know the workforce development needs of the region. He also is getting to know the school’s faculty and staff.

