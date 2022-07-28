ELIZABETHTON — For the first time in a dozen years, the students and faculty of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton are having to become familiar with a new school president. David Hicks became president in June, taking over for retiring president Dean Blevins.
“I am excited to be here,” Hicks said at the start of an interview with the Johnson City Press on Thursday. Hicks quickly admitted this is new terrain for him, both geographically and as an education leader. He has spent a portion of his first month on the job in visiting the government and business leaders of the region and getting to know the workforce development needs of the region. He also is getting to know the school’s faculty and staff.
Hicks grew up in Alma in Bacon County in southeast Georgia. His background is in K-12 education. He attended Georgia Southwestern State University, where he earned a bachelor of science in history and secondary education. He earned a master’s and doctor of education degrees from Valdosta State University. He has served as a high school history teacher, an assistant principal and for the past 15 years he has served as a school superintendent. For the past 12 years he was school superintendent for Bremen City Schools, about 45 miles west of Atlanta. He also has served as an adjunct professor at Piedmont University in Demorest, Ga.
While he does not have experience in post secondary education administration, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said Hicks has the experience the search committee was seeking. With the plans for the creation of a new education center at the Workforce Development Complex, Woodby said a priority was finding an education leader who could help develop an educational track from fifth and sixth grades directly through career technical education to the redesigned educational center that will include TCAT-Elizabethton, Northeast State Community College and the Carter County School System.
Hicks knows he must also maintain the high standards at TCAT-Elizabethton that Blevins left him. “In my opinion, President Blevins left the college in great shape. Last year, it was named the college of the year. It is really thriving, serving its students well. The pressure on me is to make sure that we not only maintain that, but build on that and grow the programs. We want to continue to engage with the community to make sure we are providing what is needed.”
Hicks said he must not only meet the current needs, but the moving target of future needs. “Those needs change,” Hicks said. “The skills the students need when they go into the workforce are ever changing. We have to make sure we are in tune with those changes.”
To help identify needed changes, Hicks said each class has an advisory group. He said his initial observations of the classrooms were informative. “I learned we have tremendous instructors. They are very talented in their area of expertise.”
Hicks said he has another advantage. He has the support of the Tennessee Board of Regents, and especially his boss: Chancellor Flora Tydings. He said the board “has been great” and Tydings is very interested in what is going on in Northeast Tennessee. “With all she has going on, I really appreciate her attention. It is reassuring to know that she really cares about what we are doing. There are some very exciting things to come. We just have to match our students to our industry needs.”
That support is most visibly shown in how much money the state is investing in the school Hicks now heads. This includes $19 million for renovations to the Boones Creek campus in Washington County and $40 million for the reconstruction of the Carter County Workforce Development Complex. Hicks said he appreciated the strong support shown by the state legislative delegation — Rep. Tim Hicks, Rep. Rebecca Alexander, and Sen. Rusty Crowe — along with Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy for making the Boones Creek project a priority. He said the hope is to have the first classes start in May 2023.
Hicks said the Carter County legislative delegation has been just as supportive with the Workforce Development project. The delegation includes Rep. John Holsclaw Jr., Rep. Scotty Campbell, Crowe, and Woodby. “That one will take a little longer. That is a huge partnership with Northeast State Community College. It is really going to enable us to have some great workforce development programs that will enable us to increase our enrollment.”
He said the state officials have demonstrated strong financial support, but “our role is to use that money wisely and maximize that money for our students and for our community.”
When talking about finances, Hicks is also excited to talk about how students who enroll at TCAT-Elizabethton and graduate “have changed the economic future for their family and what they are able to earn. To me, that is exciting. They are coming to us and learning a skill set that will enable them to put food on the table for their family.”
Even better was the commitment from the state to enable the students to graduate debt free. “The return on that investment is we produce workers that are going to be contributors to society in productive ways. It is a great opportunity to change lives.”
