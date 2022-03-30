ELIZABETHTON — Constables in East Tennessee are celebrating the official legal recognition their organization has received by the Tennessee General Assembly this month with a new law.
The act includes the East Tennessee Constables Association as an entity to provide in-service and other educational programs for constables, including yearly firearms training and weapons qualification. Previously, the law mentioned only the Tennessee Constable Association and the Tennessee Constable Council as the recognized organizations for such training and qualification.
Robert Kent Harris, a Sullivan County constable who is president of the East Tennessee Constables Association, said “this is great news for constables across the state and especially here in East Tennessee, where they can get their training and approval from a local organization.’’
Harris said the organization’s chief training officer is Ken Potter, a constable from Carter County. He said Potter was very well qualified in all aspects of training needed by constables.
Potter said the training for constables is established by state law. Potter said the East Tennessee Constables Association will assure that each constable in its organization will receive quality training under current law, including 40 hours of in-service training each year, and range qualification.
Potter said if a constable fails get the training mandated by the law, it is a misdemeanor punishable by a civil penalty and removal from office. “We take this training seriously and the law must be followed,” Potter said.
“Good training keeps constables abreast of the changing laws and keeps them within the scope of the law,” Harris said.
Harris and Potter said the new law was made possible by the work of Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City.
The recognition in state law is quite an accomplishment for the East Tennessee Constables Association. The organization was founded a little over four years ago.
“We have made great progress in getting laws passed that upgrade the office of constable,” Potter said.
“Constables do not get any money or benefits from the government,” Harris said.
“All their expenses, including vehicle and gas, uniforms and other equipment are borne by the constable,” Potter said.
Potter said he learned the value of a good constable when he was serving as chief deputy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
He said constables were quite knowledgeable about the communities they serve and when his deputies came upon a crime scene, they often found that a constable was already present, guarding the crime scene from being disturbed until investigators could arrive.