ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
There was so much early activity going on during the morning of the first day of the new administration that when a call to the office of the sheriff rang unanswered for about 20 seconds, Fraley answered the call himself to say hello.
Fraley had earlier said he would have an announcement about his latest appointments to leadership positions within the department. He said the leadership of the Carter County Detention Center has been made and the new administrator of the Carter County Detention Center will be Matt Peterson.
“He has 10 years of experience and he is knowledgeable about all aspects of corrections,” Fraley said. “His assistant will be Barbara Scalf. She has 30 years experience in corrections. She is also well versed on Tennessee Corrections Institute compliance.”
Fraley said that compliance is a top concern because the detention center will be subject to a revisit by inspectors from the Tennessee Corrections Institute on Sept. 9.
Another top priority for the new sheriff is finding officers to fill the vacancies in the school resource officers in the Carter County School System. Fraley said the matter is being addressed on his first day. That is not only because it is a top priority, but because applicants for the jobs were filling the lobby of the sheriff’s department for interviews.
With so much organizational work and responses to areas that need immediate decisions, such as the detention center and the SRO program, it can truly be said that Fraley is already making his presence felt in the department.