Carter County Sheriff's Department

One of the first changes seen at the start of the new administration was this new official photograph on the home page of the Carter County Sheriff's Department website.

 CCSD

ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.

There was so much early activity going on during the morning of the first day of the new administration that when a call to the office of the sheriff rang unanswered for about 20 seconds, Fraley answered the call himself to say hello.

