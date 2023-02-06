Carter County Commission

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000.

There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several months, following the closure of the sites on East Mill Street and at Lions Field. Those sites were closed after there had been unauthorized dumping of old building materials and household garbage. There has also been a problem of providing drivers for the trucks that picked up the recycling bins at those sites.

