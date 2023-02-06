ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000.
There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several months, following the closure of the sites on East Mill Street and at Lions Field. Those sites were closed after there had been unauthorized dumping of old building materials and household garbage. There has also been a problem of providing drivers for the trucks that picked up the recycling bins at those sites.
The county’s plan for the new recycling drop off is to locate it on Cherokee Park Drive, where the county’s recycling center is located. The plan will be to locate the drop off just off the street at the intersection of the access road to the recycling center. The gate to the recycling center will be moved back several feet so there will always be public access to the drop off and it will be easily approachable by cars or trucks. The drop off is intended to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The location will also alleviate the problem the Carter County Landfill has in supplying drivers to pick up bins around the city. Since it is close to the recycling center, employees can retrieve the bins with tow motors instead of sending trucks.
The cost of moving and resetting the gate will be $3,600. The cost of pouring the concrete pads for the bins will be $2,500. Other costs will include security lights for evening use and security cameras to help prevent dumping of unauthorized material.
The matter will now go to the commission’s Budget Committee for consideration next Monday.
In other matters, the committee learned the Tennessee Depart-ment of Environ-ment and Conservation has found inadequate maintenance of the leachate management system of the county’s closed household waste landfill during a Dec. 20, 2022 inspection. The state notice to the county said corrective measures were implemented immedately by landfill employees once the violations were noted. A followup inspection will be conducted to verify compliance.
“We started correcting the problem immediately and we are going to re-rock the area when it dries out,” Carter County Landfill Manager Benny Lyons told the committee. He said the problem was caused by unusually heavy rainfall shortly before the inspection. The problem was made more difficult by the landfill’s shortage of drivers needed to haul the tanker trucks filled with leachate to the Johnson City wastewater treatment site. He said landfill personnel are hauling a couple of loads of leachate per day to the Johnson City facility.
The committee members also met on Monday night as the Education Committee. During the director’s report, the committee learned the project to expand Hunter Elementary School is now out for bid. The committee also learned that property in Hampton has been purchased for the new technical training partnerships program. The program will begin with a welding education class and a partnership program with Kubota to teach diesel mechanics. Two more partnership programs will be added next year.