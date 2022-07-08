ELIZABETHTON — An old lot in downtown Elizabethton that once held the bus station has been vacant for many years. But that seems to be changing with new ownership.
While the owners make plans for the best use of the property, it has not been standing idle throughout the week. On Thursday’s the lot is transformed. Project Move’s Chasity Thompson said it becomes “a social street food park and artisan hub” and “is a special place where families and friends can gather to roam around for trade and foods.”
It all started in the spring with its first event in May. Thompson said the events were planned to be held on Thursdays to help everyone get their weekend started early.
Thompson said the project began with collaborations with the new owners of the lot. She said Hannon Howard and Terry Stines have plans to revive the lot. “The owners have big plans for revitalizing the property, but great things take time,” Thompson said.
Thompson said she has has seen the downtown area make progress in recent years. She began Project Move and started “moving” in April, 2019, “with the purpose of bringing revenue and revitalizing the sprit of community while utilizing the evening hours. With the help of Vera Peters, local downtown businesses, organizations and volunteers, Evenings on Elk became known for a fun night out for all ages, with tons of activities, local music, and, of course, food trucks.”
Thompson said that much like the original Evenings on Elk events, Project Move will continue to provide the same atmosphere and fellowship at the Open Air Market. “We will host food, farmers market vendors, artists and specialty items. We also host organizations to keep the community connected.”
She said the event is on Facebook, which will give insight as to what food trucks and vendors to expect each time.
Thompson said the new owners of the lot are working on a plan to offer alcohol as well as a pavilion and bathrooms. “We hope the city will help facilitate this new business and the potential revenue it could generate," she said. "The community’s support is equally important and we hope they will be patient and understanding along this journey. The community can show their support by joining us every Thursday and cheering us on.”
Thompson said the Thursday gatherings in July will honor various groups in the community. “This whole month Project Move is dedicated to giving back to community leaders."
Last week, local teachers were honored. Health care workers will be honored next Thursday.