Fastpace Health will soon open a new walk-in urgent care clinic in Johnson City.
The clinic at 1800 W. Market St. will open on Nov. 15.
The location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for residents and surrounding communities in Washington, Carter, and Sullivan counties.
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and X-ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
To celebrate the grand opening of the Johnson City clinic, Fastpace Health has launched an online contest to give away a 50-inch 4K UHD television on Facebook.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free, and professional health care experience to Johnson City,” Fastpace Health CEO Greg Steil said. “Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community.
“We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable, and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.”
Steil said patients need immediate solutions “and our safe and convenient Johnson City clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary, and preventative health care services. We also offer scheduled services for behavioral, telehealth, and occupational health care needs.”
The Johnson City location is part of an expanding Fastpace network of clinics established in more than 200 communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana. More information about Fastpace Health is available at www.fastpacehealth.com/location/johnson-city.