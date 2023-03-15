Holston Habitat for Humanity has breathed new life into a previously built house in partnership with a new family in Johnson City.
Breonna and her two children will celebrate the completion of their “recycled” Habitat home, located at 908 E. Lakeview Drive, with a dedication ceremony on March 23 at 4:30 p.m.
The community is invited to celebrate alongside Breonna’s family in-person or by viewing the ceremony on Facebook Live.
Recycles are homes previously built by Holston Habitat that have been sold back or returned to the organization for various reasons. These homes are renovated by Holston Habitat volunteers and resold to new qualified families, preserving the units as part of the community’s affordable housing stock.
“While many Habitat houses turn into our families’ forever homes, for some families their Habitat homes are steppingstones along their path to a stronger, more stable future,” saidAlanna Leonberg, Holston Habitat’s Outreach and Homeowner Services Manager. “We are pleased to recycle this house for Breonna’s family and provide a safe, affordable home in which they can grow and thrive.”
Given the nature of a recycle, fewer volunteers and construction hours are required than on a traditional Habitat home build.
Ten volunteers contributed approximately 300 hours toward Breonna’s house, with a majority of those coming from the homebuyer herself and members of Holston Habitat’s “Regulars” volunteer group. These highly skilled men and women worked under the guidance of site supervisor, John Boaz, to create a beautiful, high-quality, energy efficient home for the family.
“Creating a home for Breonna and her children has been a great experience for the Regulars,” Boaz said. “Breonna is one of the hardest working homeowners that I have worked with.”
Once dedicated, Breonna’s home will be the 40th recycled by Holston Habitat and the family will be the 319th served since the organization’s founding in 1985.
In addition to Breonna’s home, Holston Habitat has initiated construction on new Habitat houses in Bristol and Kingsport with plans for additional homes in Elizabethton, Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport throughout 2023.
To learn more about how you, your business or organization can support Holston Habitat as a volunteer or sponsor on a future build visit www.HolstonHabitat.org or call 423-239-7689.