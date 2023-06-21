Negotiations continue between the city of Elizabethton and the Thomas Cowan family for the city to acquire the former Cowan residence and law office. The property would provide needed space for the popular Covered Bridge Park and new office space for a city department.
One of the biggest projects is the project to renovate and upgrade Harold McCormick Elementary School. The $5.5 million project includes removal of asbestos from the school. The school has not been able to undergo an extensive renovation like the other schools in the district because of the existence of the asbestos. It removal and the renovations will help bring the school up to the renovations that have already been completed in the other schools in the district.
Negotiations continue between the city of Elizabethton and the Thomas Cowan family for the city to acquire the former Cowan residence and law office. The property would provide needed space for the popular Covered Bridge Park and new office space for a city department.
One of the biggest projects is the project to renovate and upgrade Harold McCormick Elementary School. The $5.5 million project includes removal of asbestos from the school. The school has not been able to undergo an extensive renovation like the other schools in the district because of the existence of the asbestos. It removal and the renovations will help bring the school up to the renovations that have already been completed in the other schools in the district.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council will meet at noon today for the final reading of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
One of the budget’s noteworthy aspects will be the number of big ticket items contained in the budget. These items include the possible purchase of the former residence and law office of Thomas Cowan; the possible purchase of the Franklin Fitness Center on the campus of Sycamore Shoals Hospital; the replacement of all water meters used by the Elizabethton Water Resources by new automated meters; and several building projects of the Elizabethton City School System.