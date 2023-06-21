ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council will meet at noon today for the final reading of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

One of the budget’s noteworthy aspects will be the number of big ticket items contained in the budget. These items include the possible purchase of the former residence and law office of Thomas Cowan; the possible purchase of the Franklin Fitness Center on the campus of Sycamore Shoals Hospital; the replacement of all water meters used by the Elizabethton Water Resources by new automated meters; and several building projects of the Elizabethton City School System.

