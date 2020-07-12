Northeast Tennessee counties reported 19 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday and one new death.
The death in Carter County brought the high-county region’s total to 10.
Case increases by county: Carter 2, Greene 0, Hancock 1, Hawkins 5, Johnson 0, Sullivan 11 and Washington 1. Unicoi County’s total was reduced by 1.
There were 373 known active cases in the eight-county region.
Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,460 new COVID-19 cases. The total passed the 61,000 mark with nearly 3,200 hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic. The death toll increased by 15 to 738.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 19 new cases for a total of 946.
- 7 new recoveries for a total of 563.
- 1 new fatalities for a total of 10.
- 373 active cases, 11 more than on Saturday.
- 380 new negative tests for a total of 33,205 over the course of the pandemic.
Tennessee by the numbers:
- 954 new cases for a total of 61,960. 61,443 confirmed and 517 probable.
- 3 new deaths for a total of 741. 714 confirmed and 27 probable.
- 57 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,250.
- 420 new recoveries for a total of 35,855.
- 10,882 new tests administered for a total of 1,017,498.