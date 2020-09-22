Northeast Tennessee reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the second straight day with fewer than 50 new infections — something the region has only reported twice since early July, when the average number of new infections per day was below that mark.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 34 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 8,304.
- 152 total deaths. Two new deaths were reported on Tuesday, one each in Carter and Washington counties.
- 62 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,425.
- 727 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 1, Greene 5, Hancock 0, Hawkins 3, Johnson 1, Sullivan 17, Unicoi 0, Washington 7.
- Active cases by county: Carter 87, Greene 105, Hancock 6, Hawkins 57, Johnson 78, Sullivan 136, Unicoi 28, Washington 230.
Data analysis
It has been 72 days since the region averaged fewer than 50 new cases per day over a single week. Since then, July 6-12, only twice has the region reported fewer than 50 new cases in back-to-back days: Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 12-13. On Tuesday, the region hit that mark again, having reported 27 new cases on Monday and 34 on Tuesday. If the region records fewer than 50 new cases on Wednesday, it will be the first time that’s happened since July 6-8.
Testing, however, remains down from previous days. So far this week, the region is averaging 492.5 new tests, and reported fewer than 400 new tests for the first time since Sept. 8 on Tuesday.
Sullivan County was the only county to report more than 100 new tests with 178, and Greene County the only other to report more than 50 new tests with 85.
Sullivan County was the only county to report more than a 10-case increase on Tuesday with 17, and only one other county, Washington, reported more than five new cases. As a result, estimated active cases fell or stayed flat in every county except Sullivan, which saw an increase of three active cases. Washington County saw the biggest drop, with 20 fewer estimated active cases on Tuesday than on Monday. Only three counties — Washington (230), Sullivan (136) and Greene (105) — have more than 100 active cases.
Overall, the region’s estimated active case count fell by 30, down to 727.
The region also reported two new deaths, one each in Carter and Washington counties.
Hospitalizations
Since last Wednesday, Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued in the upper 70s — a trend that continued on Tuesday with the system reporting 77 hospitalizations, an increase of one.
Of those hospitalized, 10 were in intensive care and eight were on ventilators. Both of those numbers are up one from Monday, but have been declining steadily since the beginning of the month. From Sept. 2-21, ICU patients were down 52.6%, and ventilator patients were down 46.1%.
The region reported 10 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, the most since Sept. 4.
School-age children
There were six new cases among children age 5-18 reported on Tuesday, two in Sullivan and one each in Greene, Hawkins, Johnson and Washington.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count grew by four to 23 on Monday, increasing an already record high total for the university. Of the 23 active cases, 22 are students and one is an employee.
As of Monday evening, the amount of people quarantined in ETSU housing remained stable at 33 — also a record high.
Since the week of June 28, the university has reported 204 cases of COVID-19, with 181 inactive. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, the university has reported 87 cases of the virus. Seven new cases were reported on Monday.
Mountain Home VA
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday attributed four new COVID-19 deaths to its Mountain Home facility, bringing the total to 25. It is the facility’s largest single day increase in deaths.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 739 new cases for a total of 185,148 since tracking began in March. 178,759 confirmed and 6,389 probable.
- 28 new deaths reported for a total of 2,261.
- 167,778 projected inactive cases.
- 766 hospitalizations as of Monday, an increase of 62 from Sunday.
- 11,828 new tests for a total of 2.68 million.
Analysis
Active cases in the state fell on Tuesday after rising slightly on Monday. The 15,109 estimated active cases is about 1,200 more than the state’s recorded low of 13,880 on Sept. 12. New estimated inactive cases outnumbered new cases by 365 on Tuesday.
The state reported fewer than 1,000 new infections for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, though testing has also been down this week. Through two days, the state is averaging 817 new cases per day, the fewest since June, though two days is a small sample-size. A similar pattern emerged for a couple of days between Sept. 7-9, a week that ended with a 1,100 new case average.
There were 28 new deaths reported on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,261.
The state’s positive test rate was 7.55%.