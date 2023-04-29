Unicoi County is getting a big upgrade in its emergency communication capabilities.
The new communication tower on Buffalo Mountain near the site of the Pinnacle Mountain Fire Tower is nearing completion. The new tower, which stands at 160 feet tall, will replace the old 40-foot tower located at the site.
“For the last probably five to 10 years, during the summertime, we have a lot of communications problems with the foliage on the trees,” said Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin. “And our main radio repeater tower on Buffalo Mountain ... is only 40 feet tall. So the trees have grown up around it where the trees are taller than our tower.”
In addition to the new tower, a new building was constructed to house the communication equipment. A similar building was also constructed near the communications tower located in the Martin’s Creek area of the county. Both buildings will be temperature-controlled to avoid overheating the equipment, and they will also have generator backup in case of a power outage.
“Only like 53% of the county could be covered with a handheld radio and about 74-75% with a mobile radio in a car, so with the end of this project and getting the new stuff put on Buffalo Mountain, we’re hoping it will increase our coverage up to the high 80s for Unicoi County on the handheld and mobile radios,” Erwin said.
Erwin said the increase in emergency communication coverage will help keep both first responders and citizens safer.
“The radio communications for the police officers, the sheriff’s deputies, EMS (and) firefighters is crucial when dispatch is trying to get a hold of them in emergencies,” Erwin said, “and when they’re out here on an emergency scene, being able to get precise, specific instructions from dispatch.”
Erwin said the tower should be finished within the next few days. The new equipment is expected to come in near the end of August, and his goal is to have it in use by October.