ELIZABETHTON — The Main Courtroom at the Carter County Courthouse was crowded on Wednesday, as friends and family gathered to observe the new members of the county government take their oaths of office. There were many new faces among the veteran members of the county officeholders, county commissioners, school board members and constables

Change was a theme through most of the offices. Even the mayor’s office, where Patty Woodby has served as mayor since she was selected by the county commission to complete the term of Mayor Rusty Barnett after he died in office in September, 2020. On Wednesday, Woodby was sworn in by Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice after winning the office in her own right in the August General Election.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

