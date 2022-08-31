Patty Woodby takes the oath of office for mayor of Carter County from Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice. Woodby succeeded the late Rusty Barnett as mayor in 2020, but this marks the first time she was elected to the office in a county election.
ELIZABETHTON — The Main Courtroom at the Carter County Courthouse was crowded on Wednesday, as friends and family gathered to observe the new members of the county government take their oaths of office. There were many new faces among the veteran members of the county officeholders, county commissioners, school board members and constables
Change was a theme through most of the offices. Even the mayor’s office, where Patty Woodby has served as mayor since she was selected by the county commission to complete the term of Mayor Rusty Barnett after he died in office in September, 2020. On Wednesday, Woodby was sworn in by Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice after winning the office in her own right in the August General Election.
Following the ceremony, Woodby promised to continue her efforts to bring state and federal grants to Carter County. She has already been successful in that area, winning support from the Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Education to establish a new $40 million education center at the former Workforce Development Complex and a recent commitment from the Tennessee Commissioner of Finance and Administration to include $6.3 million for completion of the Tweetsie Trail extension in the next proposed state budget.
Mike Fraley is another new leader who is very familiar in the county. Fraley has served in the sheriff’s department from 1989 when he began his law enforcement career until his retirement from the sheriff’s department in 2019. Fraley is completing his leadership team at the sheriff’s department and said he would make public the compete list of the department’s new leaders on Thursday.
One other new face among the county officeholders also has a long connection to his office. Chad Lewis was sworn in as county trustee. He succeeds his father, Randal Lewis, who held the office since Chad was eight years old.
Other incumbents who took the oath of office to begin new 4-year terms were Mary Gouge as county clerk and Jarrod Ellis as register of deeds.
There were no changes on the judicial side of the county and 1st Judicial District Criminal Court. Criminal Court Judges Lisa Rice and Stacy Street took turns swearing each other into office for new 8-year terms. Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr. was sworn into office by County Clerk Mary Gouge.
The biggest change in the county government is in the county commission. Twelve of the 24 commissioners are new. The new members are Nick Holder (1st District); Avery Wynn (2nd District); Steve Burrough and Angie Odom (3rd District); Danny Deal and Gary Kemp (4th District); Lisa Childress (5th District); Donnie Cable, Pattie Duffield and Todd Smith (6th District); Jason Rasnick (7th District); and Cody McQueen (8th District). McQueen has previously served on the county commission. The incumbents who will serve another term are: Robert Acuff and Willie Campbell (1st District); Nancy Brown and Julie Guinn (2nd District); Brad Johnson (3rd District); Jerry Proffitt (4th District); Ginger Holdren and Layla Ward (5th District); Aaron Frazier and Daniel McInturff (7th District); and Thomas Proffitt and Kelly Collins (8th District).
The new members of the Carter County School Board are Garry Oaks, Jeremiah Tolley, current board chairman Tony Garland and Terry Hubbard.
The newly elected or re-elected constables for Carter County are: Chad Odom and Gary Perry (1st District); Chris Grindstaff (2nd District); Jerry Miller and Scott Whaley (3rd District); Jason Jones and Harvey Shaffer (4th District); Mark Carrier and Larry Presnell (5th District); Bobby Trivette (6th District); Dustin Baker and Ken Potter (7th District); and Bob Carroll and William Braswell (8th District). Constable John Henson was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness.