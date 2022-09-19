ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision.
It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
The million-dollar question concerned the plan to use grant money to extend broadband internet to the most underserved sections of the county. The request for the grants had been made by the previous County Commission and the matching funds had already been placed in reserve. The three sections of the county where the grant was proposed to serve were the mountainous areas around Roan Mountain, Elk Mills, and Upper Stoney Creek.
The county received the good news that the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development had approved the grants, but there was also the news that one of the internet carriers already providing service in Carter County had challenged the broadband plans for Stoney Creek. County Commissioner Robert Acuff said the total grant would be $3,909,799.31. The county’s match would be 1,675,628.27. That amounted to a total of $5,585,427.58 for the broadband extension project headed by Skyline Skybest.
Acuff said the county had placed $3.2 million in reserve for the anticipated matching funds. That meant that after the matching funds were deducted for the reduced amount of the grant, there would still be $1,524,371.73 in the reserve account.
Acuff said it was still a vital part of the project to extend the broadband from the Skyline Skybest hub in Shady Valley down Stoney Creek. He said that would serve three county schools; the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, the educational hub being turned into a $40 million regional education hub; and the Carter County EMS headquarters.
The new commission agreed with Acuff’s argument and unanimously approved to keep the remaining funds in reserve for the project.
In other matters, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby used her first speech before the new commission to express the need to correct the current low pay for the corrections officers and patrol officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. She said Carter County corrections officers are currently being paid $13.47 per hour. She said Unicoi County, which is a quarter the size of Carter County, will be increasing the pay of its corrections officers from $12 to $18. She said Sullivan County is upping the pay of its officers from $17 to $22, and Washington County is paying its officers $17.81.
“We are not competitive at all,” Woodby told the commissioners. “I am asking the commissioners to fight for these guys. We have to change the way Carter County is doing. We have to be better. This is the No. 1 issue right now.”
Sheriff Mike Fraley agreed with Woodby and stood by her side to say that the county jail is in danger of being decertified because of low staffing. He said the 100 percent staffing level for the jail is 55. He said at one point the number of correction officers reached 11. He said it is currently at 26 and he is working to increase the number.
Fraley warned that the county jail was reinspected on Sept. 9, just nine days after he took office, and the jail is in danger of decertification.
Woodby said Carter County is trying to build an image of being an attractive natural playground, but if the question of public safety was not addressed, there would be a very unattractive image for the county to overcome.