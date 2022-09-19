Carter County Commission

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby used her first address to the new Carter County Commission to tell the body that the low pay in the Carter County Sheriff's Department is "not competitive at all". Sheriff Mike Fraley joined her to tell the commissioners that the Carter County Jail is in risk of decertification because of low staffing numbers.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision.

It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.

