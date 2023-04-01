Watauga Boat Ramp

Members of the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited pose with the newly unveiled sign designating that the new boat ramp is named after Bill Beazell.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The new boat ramp providing access to the Watauga River on Lovers Lane was officially named in honor of avid fisherman and conservationist Bill Beazell on Friday.

Officials from the city of Elizabethton, representatives of the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Go Betsy civic leader Chris Little gathered in the parking lot of the new boat ramp to speak about Beazell and unveil the new sign which designates the site as the “Bill Beazell Watauga River Public Access Boat Ramp.” Little led the public campaign for the ramp. On Friday he said the new ramp is a great resource for the community.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

