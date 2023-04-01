ELIZABETHTON — The new boat ramp providing access to the Watauga River on Lovers Lane was officially named in honor of avid fisherman and conservationist Bill Beazell on Friday.
Officials from the city of Elizabethton, representatives of the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Go Betsy civic leader Chris Little gathered in the parking lot of the new boat ramp to speak about Beazell and unveil the new sign which designates the site as the “Bill Beazell Watauga River Public Access Boat Ramp.” Little led the public campaign for the ramp. On Friday he said the new ramp is a great resource for the community.
One of those who shared his memories of Beazell was Gary Barrigar, who said Beazell “had a passion for life and was an avid fisherman.” Barrigar said Beazell served on the board of directors of the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited and served the chapter as president, secretary and was chairman of the conservation committee. He said Beazell was a native of New York state, but worked all over the world after earning a degree in chemistry.
“Bill never missed a river cleanup. He cared about protecting our cold water resources and did everything he could to keep them clean,” Barrigar said.
Barrigar said Beazell died in 2015, at the age of 91. After Beazell’s death, the annual cleanup was named the Bill Beazell Memorial Cleanup in his honor. This is an annual cleanup of the Watauga River that was later renamed the Bill Beazell and Allen Robbins Memorial Tailwater Roundup. The Tailwater Roundup is a river cleanup that takes place every March and includes both the Watauga and the South Holston rivers.
Beazell directed that a portion of his estate went to the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited to be used for local projects. The chapter used $4,000 of the legacy toward the creation of the Bill Beazell Boat Ramp.
Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department said many other organizations assisted in the ramp project. “It was a great team effort,” Mains said.
Some of those involved in making the boat ramp a reality were: the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, builder of the ramp, Carter County Highway Department, City of Elizabethton, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Modern Woodmen, Go Betsy, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and Tour Carter County.