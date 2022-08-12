Colorful new banners are on display above the downtown streets of Elizabethton, featuring two different designs — one depicting the clock in downtown Elizabethton and one depicting the good trout fishing in Carter County.
ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank.
The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.
“We thank Carter County Bank for their partnership and commitment to downtown Elizabethton. Thanks to their generous donation, we have rotating banner designs that speak the strengths of our community. We are thankful for their continued support to beautify and grow our downtown.” said Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean.
“We were happy to design and purchase new banners for downtown,” said Andrew McKeehan, president of Carter County Bank. “We have been blessed to serve Carter County and downtown since 1939. These banners are another example of our continued commitment to our wonderful home.”
The new banners feature two designs. The first features downtown’s well-known clock and unique architecture to showcase the community’s emphasis on historic preservation. The second design features trout caught on the Doe River to showcase Carter County’s trophy waters and outdoor sporting opportunities.
Carter County Bank and Main Street Elizabethton thanked the City of Elizabethton Streets and Sanitation Department for installing the new designs throughout the district and helping make the downtown area stay beautiful throughout the year.
Main Street’s mission is “to look toward the future to preserve our culture and heritage while striving to revitalize the hub and heart of our downtown.”
