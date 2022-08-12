Downtown Elizabethton

Colorful new banners are on display above the downtown streets of Elizabethton, featuring two different designs — one depicting the clock in downtown Elizabethton and one depicting the good trout fishing in Carter County.

 Main Street Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank.

The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.

