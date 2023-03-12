Carter regional education pub

These two buildings of the old Carter County Workforce Development Complex will be demolished to make way for the proposed $40 million regional education center.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Things should start moving forward this month on the new regional education hub to be built where the two buildings of the Carter County Workforce Development Complex now stand.

Work was delayed for a month when the Carter County Commission deferred action on a state of Tennessee Option to Purchase agreement on the complex and sought more information about plans for the Carter County School System to be a part of the new center.

