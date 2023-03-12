ELIZABETHTON — Things should start moving forward this month on the new regional education hub to be built where the two buildings of the Carter County Workforce Development Complex now stand.
Work was delayed for a month when the Carter County Commission deferred action on a state of Tennessee Option to Purchase agreement on the complex and sought more information about plans for the Carter County School System to be a part of the new center.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the county commission will once again consider the state option to purchase the county property. She said the state cannot move forward on planning for the new education center until the property is in state hands.
The proposed center is projected to cost $40 million and it is the largest new campus funding project in Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
While the plans have not moved forward, Woodby said in discussions with Flora Tydings, chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents, said the preliminary plans call for tearing down both of the old buildings and erecting new buildings that will house several different academic operations.
“It will serve as overflow classrooms for the nearby campus of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton,” Woodby said. She did not know whether the plans would include keeping the TCAT classrooms at the Herman Robinson Center on Arney Hill above Elizabethton.
A second part of the project would be to construct new classrooms and offices for Northeast State Community College. Woodby said the plan would be to enable some students to complete their associate’s degree at the Elizabethton campus and never have to make the long drive for classes in Blountville. She said such students would graduate at the Elizabethton campus. That would benefit not only students from Carter County but also students from Johnson County, Woodby said.
A third part of the projecet would encompass Carter County School System projects. Woodby said that should include the county’s middle college program, which is one of the top to such programs in the state, She said it will also include many of the career technical education courses offered now at the four high schools, combining all of these classes in one location, eliminating many of the busing requirements for such students.
Woodby said she has also discussed the county’s dual enrollment program with David Hicks, president of TCAT Elizabethton. She said that program should grow with the assets of the new education center. Woodby said some of these programs in which Carter County students are enrolled would be taught by TCAT teachers.