Deaths in last seven days: 58

Hospitalizations in last seven days: 45

Cases in last seven days: 2,878 ↓

Where To Get Tested

Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:

Carter County: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, 403 E. G St., Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.

Greene County: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 4850 Andrew Jackson Highway, Greeneville, 423-798-1749.

Hancock County: M/W/F 9 a.m.-3 p.m., T/Th. 1 p.m.-3p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.

Hawkins County-Church Hill: M/W/F 9 a.m.-3 p.m., T/Th. 12-4 p.m. 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.

Hawkins County-Rogersville: M/W/F 9 a.m.-3 p.m., T/Th. 12-4 p.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.

Johnson County: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.

Sullivan County-Blountville: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777. Appointments no longer required but recommended for a quicker testing experience.

Unicoi County: 9 a.m.-noon, 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.

Washington County: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.

Note: COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 21. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.

Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.