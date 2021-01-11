Northeast Tennessee counties reported their fewest new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in more than a month on Monday, with no county reporting more than 70 new cases.
The region’s 205 new reported cases are the fewest since Dec. 6, when there were just 174 new reported cases. It is the seventh time since Dec. 1 the region has reported fewer than 300 new cases. The region did report its fewest new tests since Wednesday, though the region’s positive test rate was the lowest it’s been since Christmas. Additionally, the region’s seven-day test positivity rate has dropped to 23.52% — the lowest seven-day rate reported since New Year’s Eve.
The region’s most populous counties, Sullivan (+61) and Washington (+68), reported the most new cases, with no other county adding more than 30. Hancock County’s total was reduced by one.
Active cases dip, remain above 5,000
Despite the lower number of new reported cases, the region’s active case count fell by about two dozen, with five of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties reporting declines. Carter (+2), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+16) counties each reported increases.
Active cases, while still well-below the peak of 6,036, spiked over the weekend after remaining below the 5,000-mark since Dec. 29. Active cases were up by nearly 400 since Friday, with most of that increase reported on Saturday when active cases rose by 305.
Washington County (1,406) currently has the most active cases in the region, closely followed by Sullivan County’s 1,328. Greene (866), Hawkins (691) and Carter (562) each have more than 500 current infections. Hancock County (58) was the only one below 100, though its count is a near-record. Active cases increased in every Northeast Tennessee county since Friday.
State launches online vaccine registration portal
The Tennessee Department of Health announced a new online vaccine registration system for those in vaccination phases 1a1, 1a2 and 1b, as well as Tennesseans ages 75-and-up.
You can find your phase by visiting the site, find the phase schedule for your county and register for an appointment if you’re in a phase currently being vaccinated.
“We’re excited to begin this process to help deliver this vital service in the most efficient way possible while managing the limited and somewhat unpredictable supply of vaccines,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a news release.
Vaccine supply is limited, and counties may progress through the vaccination phases at different rates depending on supply. Those with questions regarding COVID-19 can call the state’s public information line at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
You can visit the site at https://bit.ly/3oCVGqq.