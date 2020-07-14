Northeast Tennessee counties reported 69 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday while the whole state reported 18 new death and 94 new hospitalizations.
Northeast Tennessee's increase was its second highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The record was set July 11 with 83 new cases.
Sullivan County had the largest case increase in the region at 29 followed by Washington County at 17.
The region's death toll remained at 11.
Novel coronavirus in Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 69 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,074.
- New cases by county: Carter 12, Greene 6, Hawkins 5, Sullivan 29 and Washington 17.
- 11 total deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 14 new recoveries for a total of 591.
- 472 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, an increase of 55.
Tennessee by the numbers:
- 1,514 new cases and 18 new deaths reported Tuesday.
- 66,788 total cases since tracking began in March. 66,220 confirmed. 568 probable.
- The death toll reached 767. 740 confirmed. 27 probable.
- 1,141 new recoveries for a total of 38,272.
- 94 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,378 over the course of the pandemic.
- 17,896 new tests for a total of 1,071,320.