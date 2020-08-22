Northeast Tennessee counties reported a record spike in new COVID-29 cases on Saturday — most of them in Sullivan County — but no deaths after a record week of fatalities.
The upper eight counties reported 247 new cases, breaking the record of 231 set on July 31 and at least temporarily ending a downward trend in both new and active cases.
The death toll held at 68, one third of which had been reported since Monday. Friday had produced the region’s deadliest day, with 12 new fatalities recorded.
Tennessee reported 14 deaths Saturday after also setting a record on Friday with 61. With Sunday’s report still to go, there had been 197 fatalities this week, compared to 142 last week and 150 the week prior.
The state’s overall active case count blipped back up Saturday, ending a five-day downward trend, but remained well below the record level of known current infections set two weeks ago.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 247 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,723.
- 68 total deaths in the upper eight counties. No new deaths reported.
- 38 new recoveries for a total of 2,494.
- 3,161 active cases, a net gain of 209 since Friday.
- New cases by county: Carter 17, Greene 27, Hancock 0, Hawkins 7, Johnson 12, Sullivan 164, Unicoi 6, Washington 14.
- Active cases by county: Carter 514, Greene 491, Hancock 61, Hawkins 441, Johnson 310, Sullivan 417, Unicoi 127, Washington 800.
Data analysis
Washington County continued to report the largest number of active cases with 800. That number increased by four from Friday.
Active cases had been on the decline this week until Friday, when a net of 34 was added to the total. Sullivan County’s big spike (152 net cases) brought the region to a new high for active cases at 3,161. The previous record was set Aug. 16 at 3,151.
The region’s percentage of positive tests leapt to 18.4 percent. Sullivan County’s rate was 34 percent — one person in three tested positive for COVID-19.
Rural, remote Johnson County’s outbreak continued to surge with a new high of 310 current infections. The county maintained a high rate of infection at 1,743.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 912.1 in neighboring Carter County and 264.5 in Sullivan County, the region’s most populous county.
Hospitalizations
Northeast Tennessee counties reported nine new hospitalizations for a total of 364 over the course of the pandemic. About one-third of all those hospitalized in the region have been in Sullivan County at 118, followed by Washington County at 70.
Forty-nine new hospitalizations had been reported in the region this week.
School-age children in Northeast Tennessee
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported among ages 5-18 in the upper eight counties. Five of those were in Sullivan County.
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 574 cases reported in the age group in the region. Washington County had the highest count at 163.
Mountain Home VA
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported 55 active and 252 convalescent cases at Mountain Home facilities on Saturday, taking the total up five to 315. The death toll was steady at eight.
The report summarizes the status of COVID-19 patients who have been tested or treated at VA facilities. The VA has not specified the locations of cases among the Mountain Home system’s various facilities in Northeast Tennessee.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,239 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 142,083 since reporting began in March. Of the latter, 139,184 had been confirmed.
- 26,452 new tests with a positive rate of 5.85%.
- 14 new deaths for a total of 1,563.
- 740 new recoveries for a total of 103,426 since reporting began.
- 37,094 known current infections, a net difference of 485 from Friday. That remained nearly 3,400 cases below the record of 40,492 set Aug. 9.
- 73 new hospitalizations. A total of 6,328 people had been hospitalized, each at some point since infections reached Tennessee.