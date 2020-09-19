Northeast Tennessee reported 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday after a spike on Friday.
More than one-third of the new cases, 16, were reported from Washington County.
Washington County continued to lead the region in the number of reported cases with 2,123, which was 85 more than neighboring Sullivan County, the region’s most populous county.
The region had averaged 94.6 new cases per day for the week, including a week-high 165 cases on Friday.
Projected active cases fell by 136 as expected new inactive cases (180) and deaths (1) outnumbered new cases. Washington County continued to have the most projected active cases with 227, while neighboring Sullivan had 139.
Relative to population, Johnson County continued to lead the region with 404.9 cases per 100,000 people, but that rate fell dramatically on Saturday from 1,006.7 per 100,000 on Friday. That was because the county’s expected inactive case count grew by 107.
The state considers a case inactive after 14 days based on the expected infectious period.
Hancock County reported the region’s sole death, bringing the eight-county total to 148.
The region’s positive test rate was 5.75% after 800 new tests were administered. The rate was 8.79% on Friday among 2,161 tests.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 45. By county: Carter 2, Greene 4, Hawkins 5, Johnson 2, Sullivan 12, Unicoi 4 and Washington 16.
- Total cases: 8,110. Total cases by county: Carter 1,108, Greene 1,079. Hancock 106, Hawkins 747, Johnson 635, Sullivan 2,038, Unicoi 274 and Washington 2,123.
- Hospitalizations: 507. New hospitalizations: 4 – 1 each in Greene, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington.
- Deaths 148. By county: Carter 27, Greene 36, Hancock 3, Hawkins 16, Johnson 2, Sullivan 31, Unicoi 1 and Washington 32.
- Projected active cases: 700. By county: Carter 91, Greene 93, Hancock 6, Hawkins 43, Johnson 72, Sullivan 139, Unicoi 29 and Washington 227.
- New cases among school-age children: A net of 5. By county: Johnson 1, Sullivan 4, Washington 1. Greene County’s count was reduced by 1.
The Tennessee Department of Health also reported 942 new statewide cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total to 181,430 since the reporting began in March.
The state also reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 2,216.
Current hospitalizations dropped by 100 to 706.
Projected active cases fell by 879, as expected inactive cases and deaths outnumbered new cases.
Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 942.
- Total cases: 181,430. 175,443 confirmed, and 5,996 probable.
- New deaths: 20.
- Total deaths: 2,216. 2,135 confirmed, and 81 probable.
- Estimated new inactive cases: 1,801.
- Estimated inactive cases: 164,982.
- Positive test rate: 4.4%.