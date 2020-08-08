Northeast Tennessee reported 117 new novel coronavirus infections on Saturday, as well as four new deaths.
The death toll rose to 39 in the upper eight counties, while overall cases increased to 4,121. There were 2,617 active cases in the region, setting another high mark.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported nine new deaths overall, so Northeast Tennessee accounted for nearly half of all new fatalities in Tennessee. The state’s overall death toll reached 1,215 while the caseload increased by 1,803 for a total of 120,585. There were a near-record 30,030 active cases in Tennessee.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 117 new cases Saturday in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,121.
- 39 total deaths. New deaths: 2 in Sullivan County, 1 in Greene County and 1 in Hancock County.
- 32 new recoveries for a total of 1,465.
- 2,617 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 20, Hancock 0, Hawkins 16, Johnson 7, Sullivan 29, Unicoi 5, Washington 25.
- Active cases by county: Carter 384, Greene 313, Hancock 52, Hawkins 338, Johnson 222, Sullivan 326, Unicoi 96, Washington 886.
- 257 total hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic. 11 new hospitalizations in the region.
- Hospitalizations by county: Carter 39, Greene 29, Hancock 7, Hawkins 34, Johnson 9, Sullivan 80, Unicoi 3 and Washington 257.
- New hospitalizations by county: Carter 1, Greene 1, Hawkins 2, Sullivan 4 and Washington 3.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 12 new cases reported among school-aged children reported in Northeast Tennessee Saturday, after a record increase of 33 on Friday.
Counties reporting new cases Saturday were: Carter 2, Greene 2, Hawkins 2, Johnson 1, Sullivan 3 and Washington 2. There have been 440 reported cases in the 5-18 age group in Northeast Tennessee.
Data analysis
As of Saturday, there were 2,617 active cases in Northeast Tennessee — a number that’s risen for 39 straight days.
Washington County has more than a third of the active cases in the region, with 886 after reporting 25 new cases Saturday. The last decrease in active cases regionwide was on June 30.
Johnson County continues its rapid increase, with its active cases nearly tripling since the beginning of the month. As of Saturday, the county had 222 active cases, and 265 total cases.
There were 32 new recoveries reported Saturday, pushing the region’s total to 1,465.
Washington County continued to have the most overall cases in the region at 1,225 since reporting began, as well as the most active cases at 886.
Mountain Home VA
There are 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home, with 88 active cases and 148 convalescent cases. There have been seven fatalities.
Mountain Home is not reporting where the deaths or cases are concentrated at its various facilities in East Tennessee, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.”
The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,803 new cases for a total of 120,585 since tracking began in March. 118,821 confirmed and 1,764 probable.
- Deaths: 9 new deaths reported for a total of 1,215. 1,176 confirmed, 39 probable.
- 72 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,262 over the course of the pandemic.
- 23,385 new tests for a total of 1.84 million.
- 983 new recoveries for a total of 80,340.
Drive-up testing in NE Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
- Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
- Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
- Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
- Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
- Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
- Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
- Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
- Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
- Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.