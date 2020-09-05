Northeast Tennessee reached the 100 mark in deaths from the novel coronavirus on Saturday after a new fatality was announced from Greene County.
The upper eight counties also added 126 new cases, more than twice Friday's count, and four new hospitalizations, the lowest count this week.
More than one-third of Saturday's new cases occurred in Washington County. The region has averaged 109.8 cases per day this week, compared to 74.3 last week.
From 1,628 new tests, the region’s positive test rate was 8.35%, up from 7.27% on Friday and above Saturday's statewide rate of 7.27%.
The projected current infection count grew by 5.58% across the region, as new cases outdistanced those classified as inactive in all counties but Sullivan. The growth was nearly twice that of the statewide figure.
Both regionally and statewide, the levels of cases classified as active have fallen dramatically since Thursday because of a change in the model for recovery to a shorter time frame. The state does not directly follow individual positive cases, except in deaths and hospitalizations, but calculates inactive cases based on a statistical model of when patients no longer are expected to be infectious. The standard is now a 14-day window.
The number of regionwide projected active cases rebounded after a 203-case dip on Friday, growing by 49 in Saturday's report.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 1,765 new cases against 25 new deaths and 1,227 new projected inactive cases, for a net gain of 513 projected active cases.
NE Tennessee by the numbers
- Total new cases: 126. By county: Carter 21, Greene 26, Hancock 1, Hawkins 7, Johnson 5, Sullivan 17, Unicoi 3 and Washington 46.
- Total cases: 7,011. By county: Carter 980, Greene 916, Hancock 98, Hawkins 691, Johnson 435, Sullivan 1,837, Unicoi 235 and Washington 1,819.
- Projected active cases: 878. By county: Carter 138, Greene 142, Hancock 2, Hawkins 46, Johnson 36, Sullivan 248, Unicoi 25 and Washington 241.
- Projected active case change: Carter 10, Greene 17, Hancock 1, Hawkins 4, Johnson 3, Sullivan -13, Unicoi 1 and Washington 26.
- Total projected inactive cases: 6,033. By county: Carter 818, Greene 755 Hancock 94, Hawkins 632, Johnson 398, Sullivan 1,563, Unicoi 209 and Washington 1,564.
- Projected new inactive cases: 76. By county: Carter 11, Greene 8, Hancock 0, Hawkins 3, Johnson 2, Sullivan 30, Unicoi 2 and Washington 20.
- Total deaths: 100. By county: Carter 24, Greene 19, Hancock 2, Hawkins 13, Johnson 1, Sullivan 26, Unicoi 1 and Washington 14.
Sullivan surpassed Washington in projected active cases this week, but Washington gained considerable ground in Saturday's report with a net swing of 39. Washington had the region's most new cases in Saturday's report with 46 — 21 more than the closest count, which was in Greene.
Cases among school-age children
Of 126 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday, 18 were reported among ages 5-18. Since reporting began, the region has had 682 total cases in the age group.
New cases by county: Carter 4, Greene 6, Hancock 0, Hawkins 1, Johnson 1, Sullivan 2, Unicoi 0, and Washington 4.
Hospitalizations
Friday's new hospitalizations: Greene 2, Sullivan 1 and Washington 1. Since Monday, there have been 44 new hospitalizations, 15 shy of the single-week record of 59 set between Aug. 3-9. With Sunday's report to go, this week’s total is the sixth-highest single-week total of the pandemic.
Total hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic: 446. By county: Carter 69, Greene 64, Hancock 11, Hawkins 50, Johnson 14, Sullivan 140, Unicoi 12 and Washington 86.
East Tennessee State University
As of Saturday afternoon, ETSU had reported a total of 17 cases in isolation and nine people quarantined in campus housing. A total of 137 cases were listed as recovered, of which 113 were among students and 24 were among faculty and staff. The university's website states that the report reflects confirmed cases of people tested through the ETSU University Health Center, as well as cases self-reported by members of the campus community. It defines recoveries as people who have recovered from a positive COVID-19 test since July 2 and have since completed the CDC-recommended return to work or school.
Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home
The number of active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home remained steady on Saturday with 46 active cases. In addition to the active cases, there were 311 inactive cases for a total of 372. Fifteen patients had died. The VA has not broken down cases by Mountain Home's various clinics in the East Tennessee.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total new cases: 1,765.
- Total cases: 162,362.
- Projected active cases: 16,117.
- Projected active case change: 513.
- Total projected inactive cases: 144,383.
- Projected new inactive cases: 1,227.
- New deaths: 25.
- Total deaths: 1,862.
- New hospitalizations: 70.
- Total hospitalizations: 7,276.
With Sunday's data to go, the week's statewide average daily new caseload grew to 1,542 on Saturday, up from 1,311 last week. Active case projections grew 3.29% from Friday's total.
The state reported 25 new fatalities on Friday, bringing the total since Monday to 115. This is the eighth consecutive week with more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in the state.