Northeast Tennessee’s toll of novel coronavirus-related deaths continued to mount Saturday even as projected active cases declined.
Two new fatalities were reported in Washington County and one in each in Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan counties. Those five deaths brought the region’s toll to 128.
This followed the highest number of fatalities reported in the region in a single day, 13, on Friday. So far this week, 28 deaths have been reported in Northeast Tennessee, also a record.
In contrast, Saturday’s report brought just 25 new COVID-19 cases from the upper eight counties, the lowest total since July 12 with the exception of a holiday-related drop earlier this week. Washington County had the most new cases at nine, keeping it atop the region for total cases. Two counties, Hawkins and Johnson, saw their case counts reduced.
Projected active cases declined by 108 on Saturday, as 128 cases passed the two-week expected infectious stage. None of the counties in the region reported an increase in active cases.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 1,032 new cases and 39 new fatalities.
NE Tennessee by the numbers
- Total new cases: 25. By county: Carter 7, Greene 2, Hancock 0, Hawkins -2, Johnson -1, Sullivan 7, Unicoi 3 and Washington 9.
- Total cases: 7,499. Carter 1,045, Greene 976, Hancock 103, Hawkins 712, Johnson 533, Sullivan 1,935, Unicoi 251 and Washington 1,844.
- Projected active cases: 722. By county: Carter 93, Greene 99, Hancock 7, Hawkins 30, Johnson 108, Sullivan 169 Unicoi 24, Washington 192.
- Projected active case change: -108. By county: Carter -6, Greene -14, Hancock 0, Hawkins -4, Johnson -8, Sullivan -46, Unicoi -1 and Washington -29.
- Total projected inactive cases: 6,649. By county: Carter 926, Greene 849, Hancock 94, Hawkins 668, Johnson 423, Sullivan 1,235, Unicoi 226 and Washington 1,728.
- Projected new inactive cases: 128. Carter 12, Greene 16, Hancock 0, Hawkins 1, Johnson 7, Sullivan 52 Unicoi 4 and Washington 36.
- Total deaths: 128. By county: Carter 26, Greene 28, Hancock 2, Hawkins 14, Johnson 2, Sullivan 31, Unicoi 1 and Washington 24.
Through Saturday, the region had averaged 58.8 new cases per day. Barring a heavy increase on Sunday, this would be the lowest weekly average since the week ending July 12.
As 1,288 new tests had been administered in the region, 69 came back positive for a rate of 5.36%, down from 7.57% on Friday. The state's overall rate Saturday was 5.82%.
Relative to population, the region's projected active cases fell to 141.5 per 100,000 people, considerably lower than the statewide figure of 205.5. Remote Johnson County had the highest rate at 607.4 while Hawkins County had the lowest at 53.1. Washington County's rate was 149.3.
School-age children
Northeast Tennessee reported two new cases Saturday among ages 5-18, one each in Carter and Greene counties. Since reporting began, there have been 730 cases in the age group regionwide. Washington County has had the most with 208 followed by Sullivan County at 149.
School district dashboards detailing caseloads are updated on weekdays.
Hospitalizations
There were three new hospitalizations reported Saturday in the upper eight counties — two in Greene and one in Washington. A total of 478 people had been hospitalized at points during the pandemic. Sullivan led with 153.
Mountain Home VA
The Department of Veterans Affairs reported a total of 35 active cases on Saturday out of a total of 397 reported from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home's various clinics since the pandemic began. Mountain Home had 345 cases in convalescence. The death toll was steady at 17.
Mountain Home has not broken down its cases and fatalities by its individual clinics in East Tennessee.
Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases:1,032. Total cases: 170,891.
- Projected active cases: 13,880. Projected active case change: -1,167
- Projected new inactive cases: 2,273. Total projected inactive cases: 154,947.
- New deaths: 39. Total deaths: 2,064.
- New hospitalizations: 55. Total hospitalizations: 7,679. Net daily change in current hospitalizations: -3.
- Total new tests: 22,236. Total new positive tests: 1,295.