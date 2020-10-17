Deaths in Washington and Greene counties took Northeast Tennessee’s death toll from the novel coronavirus past the 200 mark on Sunday, while active cases continued to rise in the region and statewide.
Each of the counties reported a single new death, taking the total to 201 since the pandemic began. The deaths were among six across Tennessee.
The upper eight counties reported a total of 167 new cases on Sunday. The region ended the week with 163.3 average new cases per day, breaking the record set the previous week 160.7.
With 92 cases reaching inactive status, the region had a net gain of 73 active cases to 1,573.The state considers cases inactive after 14 days based on the average period a patient remains infectious. Active cases reflect the number of new cases over the same period minus deaths.
Washington reported the largest number of new cases among the group at 58, followed by Sullivan County at 31, Greene at 28 and Hawkins at 23, Johnson at 12, Carter at 10 and Unicoi at 6. Hancock County’s count was reduced by one.
Of those new cases, 17 were among school-age children, including seven in Washington County.
Relative to population, Northeast Tennessee’s active cases reached 308.8 per 100,000 people, just shy of the state rate of 311.8. Sullivan, the region’s most populous county, led both in total active cases with 595 and active cases per 100,000 people at 377.4.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 167. Total cases: 11,600.
- New inactive cases: 92. Total inactive cases: 9,823.
- Net active cases: +73. Total active cases: 1,576
- New hospitalizations: 4. Total hospitalized over the course of the pandemic: 636.
- New deaths: 2. Total deaths: 201.
- Positive test rate: 9.44% out of 1,833 new tests, above the statewide rate of 7.52%.
- New cases among school-age children: 17
Statewide, Tennessee’s active case count leapt above 21,000 for the first time since the Department of Health adjusted the active infection period estimate to 14 days on Sept. 3.
After 2,605 new cases were reported Sunday, Tennessee ended the week with an average of 2,004 cases per day, it’s highest average since the week ending Aug. 2 (2,243 per day).
Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 2,605. Total cases: 228,744.
- New inactive cases: 1,140. Total inactive cases: 204,726.
- Net new active cases: 1,459. Total active cases: 21,109.
- New deaths: 6. Total fatalities: 2,909.
- New hospitalizations: 22. Total hospitalized over the course of the pandemic: 9,577. Tennessee’s current hospitalizations fell by 166 in Sunday’s report for a total of 1,000.