Despite adding week-low 40 new cases Sunday, Northeast Tennessee’s active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases grew to a new record level for the fifth straight day.
Only 16 recoveries were reported in the data from the Tennessee Department of Health. Washington County added one death, leaving a net of 23 additional active cases for a total of 3,336 current infections in the upper eight counties — reflecting an 81 percent increase since Aug. 1.
Almost all of the new cases were reported in the region’s two most populous counties, Sullivan and Washington.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 40 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,352.
- New cases by county: Carter 3, Hancock 1, Hawkins 2, Sullivan 18, Washington 18. Greene County’s total was reduced by 2. Johnson and Unicoi counties reported no new cases.
- 1 new fatality for a total of 89 total deaths in the upper eight counties
- 16 new recoveries for a total of 2,889.
- 3,336 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, a net increase of 23 from Saturday’s record.
- Active cases by county: Carter 581, Greene 537, Hancock 63, Hawkins 449, Johnson 296, Sullivan 430, Unicoi 131, Washington 849.
- Hospitalizations: 3 new hospitalizations, all in Sullivan, for a regionwide total of 408 since the pandemic began. There were of a total of 41 new hospitalizations in the region during the week, the lowest number since July 13-19 when 28 were reported.
Data analysis
Greene County was the sole county to report a decrease in active cases, while Washington County saw the largest increase at 17. Washington continued to lead the region by far in current infections with Carter and Greene counties also maintaining levels above 500.
Since Monday, the region has averaged 74.3 new cases per day, which is a the lowest since July 6-12 when the region averaged about 48.6 new cases per day. Testing numbers across the state and the region fell considerably on Sunday, however. Of 425 tests reported in the upper eight counties Sunday, 45 were positive for a rate of 10.5%. The statewide rate was 7.46%.
Relative to population, the region had an active-case rate of 653.7 per 100,000 people. The rate ranged from a low of 272.2 in Sullivan to a high of 1,664.8 in Johnson. Washington’s rate was 660.2.
For the week, 17 known people in Northeast Tennessee died from virus complications, six less the record of 23 reported the previous week.
Cases among school-age children
There was one new case among children ages 5-18 reported in the entire region on Sunday for a total of 621 since tracking began. The new case was in Sullivan County. Washington County has had the most cases with 178, followed by Sullivan at 128 and Greene at 109.
Johnson City Schools were set to return many students to in-person learning on Monday for the first time since classes went online only in mid-March. The district began the 2020-21 school year in remote mode, and parents have been given the option to continue online classes this school year. The majority of the city sits in Washington County, where no new cases were reported Sunday among school-age children but five were reported Saturday. District officials have outlined precautionary measures in place for in-school classes at jcschools.org.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, reported no new fatalities on Sunday, keeping the toll at 11, after adding two on Saturday. As of Sunday at 4 p.m., Mountain Home’s total cases remained at 342, while the active case count fell by one to 50. The data is tracked at
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary.
The VA has not broken down the data by the various clinics Mountain Home operates in Northeast Tennessee.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 835 new cases for a total of 153,115 since tracking began in March. 149,469 confirmed and 23,646 probable.
- 143 net new active cases for a total of 36,599.
- 22 new deaths reported for a total of 1,747.
- 23 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,840 over the course of the pandemic.
- 11,958 new tests for a total of 2.19 million.
- 670 new recoveries for a total of 114,769.
Analysis
For the seventh straight day, there were more than 20 new COVID-19 fatalities in the state, pushing the weekly toll to 180 — the second-deadliest week of the pandemic. The record was set the previous week at 201.
Although active cases ticked up a bit on Sunday, the numbers were still nearly 4,000 under the state’s record. Statewide current infections peaked at 40,492 on Aug. 9.