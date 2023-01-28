Local News Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City.

The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

