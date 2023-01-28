MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City.
The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
Participants must be 60 years of age and older, unable to drive, live independently and walk independently or with assistance from walkers or canes.
Drivers must be 21 or older and volunteer to use their personal vehicle to provide rides. All MyRide TN drivers must have a valid Tennessee license, a clean driving record, and proof of insurance.
They will also be screened, trained, coordinated and monitored to ensure safe and secure door to door service. MyRide Johnson City Coordinator Kellie LaFrance stated the program currently has 10 drivers, and she said they can always use more.
To use the Johnson City MyRide services, participants can sign up for a yearly membership costing $25 a month, paid once a year. Rides are an additional six dollars per round trip, and four rides must be paid in advance at the time of registration.
To register for rides or learn more, call (423)434-6221.
