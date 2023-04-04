MyRIDE Tennessee, a volunteer ride share program, has made more than 20,000 trips and logged in excess of 200,000 miles in participating counties since it began operation more than four years ago.

Officials with the First Tennessee Development District issued a news release on Tuesday noting the milestone for the "door-through-door" program “reinforces the vital role of the MyRIDE program in Northeast Tennessee and has ensured that area seniors have access to basic necessities even if they are homebound.”

MyRIDE TN

There are MyRIDE programs in Greeneville, Johnson City, Johnson County, Jonesborough and Kingsport.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

