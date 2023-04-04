MyRIDE Tennessee, a volunteer ride share program, has made more than 20,000 trips and logged in excess of 200,000 miles in participating counties since it began operation more than four years ago.
Officials with the First Tennessee Development District issued a news release on Tuesday noting the milestone for the "door-through-door" program “reinforces the vital role of the MyRIDE program in Northeast Tennessee and has ensured that area seniors have access to basic necessities even if they are homebound.”
There are MyRIDE programs in Greeneville, Johnson City, Johnson County, Jonesborough and Kingsport. Coordinators at senior centers located in those areas connect elderly passengers, who pay a small fee for the service, with a network of volunteer drivers in their area who make trips to doctors offices, the grocery story, pharmacy, bank and many other vital locations.
Officials say the MyRIDE program could not function without the volunteer drivers who make this service possible.
“The MyRIDE programs are very successful in the region,” said MyRIDE Volunteer Coordinator Lee Gay. “Our MyRIDE consumers have shared with us that the program has given them a sense of freedom back. Without the program, they feel like a burden to their families when they need transportation.”
Volunteer drivers must pass a criminal background check, have a valid Tennessee driver’s license and have a clean driving record. The program requires volunteers to undergo a training session to help them deal with the needs of riders.
MyRIDE TN originated in the Jackson area, where the Southwest Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability began the program in May 2017. Johnson County was the first county in Northeast Tennessee to implement the MyRIDE TN program in November 2018.
The Jonesborough Seniors Center launched its MyRIDE program in December 2018 for residents age 60 and older who do not drive, or have driving restrictions. Participants must be able to walk with a cane or walker.
MyRIDE TN began its services in Johnson City in early January. To use the Johnson City MyRIDE program, participants can sign up for a yearly membership costing $25, with an additional $6 charge for each round trip.
To register for rides or learn more about the program, call 434-6221.
For more information on MyRIDE services or to register as a volunteer driver, contact Lee Gay at lgay@ftaaad.org.