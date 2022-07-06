ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert will feature the band My New Favorites.
According to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music “that is authentic enough for purists and progressive enough for folks who are ready to hear Merle Haggard, or the Allman Brothers played on the old time clawhammer banjo,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Parks and Recreation Department.
The group is led by award-winning songwriter Jeffrey Benedict. My New Favorites is danceable, fun loving and funny. It features top-notch fiddling from virtuoso Westley Harris, and sweet vocal harmonies from bass-player Amy Benedict. Jason Carpenter, who is described as a one-man-band percussionist, rounds out the sound. My New Favorites have been featured at MerleFest, Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival and the PBS series, “Song of the Mountains”, and may other festivals and music venues in Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina.
“Come on down to the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, your family, and sit back and enjoy a wonderful free concert while relaxing by the Doe River,” Nanney said.