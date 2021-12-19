Homelessness in downtown Johnson City is an issue with no clear answer, but Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church has some ideas.
Missions Coordinator Steve Wheeler said when it comes to addressing homelessness here in Johnson City, he believes in the CASE method: copy and steal everything.
“If we find something that works somewhere else, let’s try it,” said Wheeler. “We’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.”
And after looking at approaches to homelessness in North Carolina and Texas, something Wheeler said he believes would work is transitional housing.
“We need, and when I say we, I’m talking Johnson City, we need, in my opinion, some kind of transitional housing,” said Wheeler. “Places where we could house six to eight folks for up to 30 days while we work at finding a solution.”
Wheeler said that by providing temporary transitional housing, it would give civic organizations and ministries time to address the specific needs of individuals rather than just putting a bandage on the situation by placing them in a hotel room.
“We don’t really do a hotel room because you’re putting it off for a night or two,” said Wheeler. “But then after that, what happens? They’re back out on the street.”
In addition to transitional housing, Wheeler also said Johnson City needs a centralized hub for services commonly used by the homeless community. Services like food assistance, identification services, health care, shelter and more would be located in one spot and scheduled throughout the week, which would no longer require those seeking services to move across several different locations downtown.
“Instead of having to run around all over town to get these services, if we could provide it in a central location I think that would help,” said Wheeler. “It would relieve a lot of the stress that’s taking place.”
To help community members understand the experiences of the homeless, Wheeler said Munsey is planning to host a poverty workshop next fall. The workshop would highlight the struggle of accessing services, which makes it difficult to escape poverty.
“If we want people to become productive members of society, we have to provide the resources that will enable them to become productive members of society,” said Wheeler.
Ultimately, Wheeler said, successfully helping the homeless community downtown is going to require that people join together as they work toward a solution.
“It’s going to take, obviously, money and it’s going to take commitment,” said Wheeler. “If we’re serious about doing something, let’s all roll up our sleeves and work together and quit being so fragmented in the approaches.”
