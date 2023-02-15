Andrew J. Mullins III has been named Chief Executive Officer and President of Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union.
With more than 40 years of experience in financial services and lending in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Mullins brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position.
“Mullins’ extensive background in retail banking, lending, training, member engagement, and management well-position him to lead our credit union and community into a bright future,” said Joe Boggs, ACFCU board chairman.
“We look forward to working with him as we continue to formulate our strategic vision and path forward as the preferred financial institution and trusted financial partner in the communities we serve.”
Mullins began his career in the financial services industry in 1980 at Cumberland Bank and Trust in Clintwood, Va. Prior to joining ACFCU in August 2020 as chief lending officer, he served as the chief retail officer and senior vice president for a local community bank.
A graduate of King University and the Virginia Bankers School of Management, he currently serves on the board of directors for Faith in Action, a local non-profit food bank and community outreach center.
The Haysi native currently resides in Abingdon, Va., with his wife, Gail.
Currently headquartered in Gray, renovations are underway to move the ACFCU administrative offices to New Street in downtown Kingsport in early summer of this year.
About Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union
Originally formed by the employees of Mead Paper Mill (Domtar) in Kingsport in 1932, Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union serves any persons who live, work, worship or attend school in Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi or Washington counties, in Tennessee, as well as Bristol, Norton, and Wise, Scott and Washington counties, in Virginia.
ACFCU is a full-service not-for-profit financial cooperative with each member’s deposits insured up to $250,000 by the NCUA. Branch locations include Gray, Johnson City, Rogersville, Kingsport and Norton. Follow ACFCU on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myACFCU or Twitter at www.twitter.com/myACFCU. For more information, visit www.myACFCU.org.