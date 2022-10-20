Mountain Home National Cemetery Unaccompanied Vet Service

The Mountain Home National Cemetery previously held individual services for unaccompanied veterans, but they will now hold quarterly ceremonies for community involvement.

 SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

The Mountain Home National Cemetery held a ceremony on Wednesday honoring two unaccompanied veterans.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, the playing of taps and brief remarks from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center chaplain. MHNC Executive Director Sue Jehlen also said a few words about the importance and meaning of the ceremony.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

