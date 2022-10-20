The Mountain Home National Cemetery held a ceremony on Wednesday honoring two unaccompanied veterans.
The ceremony included a moment of silence, the playing of taps and brief remarks from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center chaplain. MHNC Executive Director Sue Jehlen also said a few words about the importance and meaning of the ceremony.
“They always say a veteran dies two deaths, the first being their physical body. The second, when no one says their name again,” said Jehlen. “I think it’s just a special way to honor them and have those veterans that know what it’s like to serve … and really give them the military honors they deserve.”
Several local community members and other veterans were also in attendance to honor the unaccompanied veterans. An unaccompanied veteran is a veteran who has no family and goes unclaimed, which Jehlen says is becoming more common as the cost of funerals continues to increase.
Individual services used to be held for each unaccompanied veteran, but they will now be combined so that more hospital and medical staff can be in attendance along with other community members, according to Jehlen.
“Both of these veterans were already interred here, and we decided to go to a quarterly ceremony because they really are the community’s veterans, and we can have more community involvement,” said Jehlen.
Future unaccompanied veteran services will take place quarterly on the third Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m., the next being in January.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.