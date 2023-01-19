The Mountain Home National Cemetery, located on premises at Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home, held a ceremony on Wednesday honoring four unaccompanied veterans.
Airman 1st Class Robert S. Bebber of the Air Force was recognized for his service along with fellow Air Force veteran Staff Sgt. Jerry Chappell and Army veterans Pfc. Bruce D. Forester and Pfc. Keith E. Neumann. Chappell, Forester and Neumann all served during the Vietnam War.
The ceremony began with an invocation from Chaplain Ken Godfrey of the VA Chaplain Services and continued with words from Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council Historian Allen Jackson. Jackson performed the ceremony of the eight bells in honor of the four veterans being recognized.
“The eight bells is a timekeeper, and it actually indicates the beginning of a four-hour watch on a ship, but it also indicates the end of watch,” said Jackson. “As in life, those eight bells are to show the end of a life but the beginning of a new.”
A representative of Vietnam Veterans America, Chapter 979, presented a short reading followed by a poem read by a representative of Rolling Thunder Tennessee, Chapter 4. Chapter 39 of the Disabled American Veterans then performed military honors with three volleys of rifle fire and the playing of taps.
Members of the Tennessee National Guard then performed a folding presentation of the American flag before Godfrey closed the ceremony with a committal and benediction.
Individual services used to be held for each unaccompanied veteran, but they are now held quarterly so that more hospital and medical staff can be in attendance along with local community members and other veterans, according to MHNC Executive Director Sue Jehlen.
An unaccompanied veteran is a veteran who has no family and goes unclaimed, which Jehlen says is becoming more common as the cost of funerals continues to increase.
The next service will be held on April 19 at 3 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex Committal Shelter.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.