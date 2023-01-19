The Mountain Home National Cemetery, located on premises at Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home, held a ceremony on Wednesday honoring four unaccompanied veterans.

Airman 1st Class Robert S. Bebber of the Air Force was recognized for his service along with fellow Air Force veteran Staff Sgt. Jerry Chappell and Army veterans Pfc. Bruce D. Forester and Pfc. Keith E. Neumann. Chappell, Forester and Neumann all served during the Vietnam War.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

