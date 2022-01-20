In 1972, three men who met in veterinary school decided to form a private practice together in Johnson City.
In the 50 years since then, Mountain Empire Animal Hospital has grown to 102 employees and 18 employed veterinarians, one of the largest privately owned veterinary hospitals in Tennessee.
“We were in the same area and knew each other and knew about each other and so it just made sense to kind of consolidate and not have to buy three offices,” said Ron Scott, one of the three original partners.
Scott, who specializes in small animal care, and Ed Cassell, a veterinarian who specialized in large animal care, were in the same veterinary class at Auburn University. Tom Snodgrass, who also specialized in large animal care, was a year ahead of the pair.
After several phone calls with each other, the trio got serious about opening up a practice together and eventually landed on a location in north Johnson City.
“From a large animal standpoint, this area didn’t have anybody doing large animals but they had lots of large animals here, lots of dairies,” said Snodgrass. “So for me and Ed it was kind of a dream come true. We didn’t have to build a practice. We had a practice from day one.”
Running the business together wasn’t always easy. The three partners said they had their fair share of disagreements, though none serious, and they were often so busy they wouldn’t see each other for stretches of time.
“We weren’t like three peas in a pod or something,” said Snodgrass. “We were three distinct, different personalities.”
Despite their differences, the three grew their business into what is now four small animal clinics and one large animal clinic.
“We were told we would never make it, but by George, we did,” said Cassell.
Snodgrass retired from the business 15 years ago, and Scott followed him in 2008, though he continues to work one day a week. Cassell retired around 2010. And while the trio left behind a business that was successful financially, they said they feel the real success is in the work they did.
“Our success is more than just buildings and this,” said Snodgrass. “It’s having pride in what we did over the years.”
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.