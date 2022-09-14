ELIZABETHTON — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Mary Patton Highway and Gap Creek Road.
The Elizabethton Police Department identified the motorcyclist as Jason Veitch, 40, of Elizabethton. He was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic northbound on the Mary Patton Highway when his motorcycle collided with the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Margaret Baker, 39, also of Elizabethton. The police reported that Baker was attempting to turn left from the southbound lane of the Mary Patton Highway onto Gap Creek Road. The police said the Suburban traveled into the path of the Harley Davidson. The accident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m.
After the impact, the motorcycle and Veitch collided with a guardrail. Debris from the initial collision struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma, which was stopped on Gap Creek Road.
The Elizabethton Police Department, the Elizabethton Fire Department and the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad responded to the accident. The ambulance transported Veitch to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Elizabethton Police Department’s Specialized Accident Reconstruction Team was brought in to assist on-duty officers in the investigation.