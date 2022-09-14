Elizabethton Police Department
Elizabethton Police Department

ELIZABETHTON — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Mary Patton Highway and Gap Creek Road.

The Elizabethton Police Department identified the motorcyclist as Jason Veitch, 40, of Elizabethton. He was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic northbound on the Mary Patton Highway when his motorcycle collided with the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Margaret Baker, 39, also of Elizabethton. The police reported that Baker was attempting to turn left from the southbound lane of the Mary Patton Highway onto Gap Creek Road. The police said the Suburban traveled into the path of the Harley Davidson. The accident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you