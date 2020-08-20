Motivated in part by a First Amendment lawsuit filed by protesters at the 2018 TriPride Festival, Johnson City plans to move the management of events at three downtown sites in-house.
“Through some guidance and direction from our attorneys, they feel like that we are in a better position to uphold our obligations while not infringing on the rights of others if we have total control of those facilities rather than delegating some of our authority to a third party,” said City Manager Pete Peterson.
The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to terminate its management agreements with the Johnson City Development Authority for King Commons Park, Founders Park and the Pavilion at Founders Park.
Peterson said the city will add an employee to manage special events under its communications and marketing department. That position will be funded with money reallocated from the JCDA.
The city’s public works department does the vast majority of the upkeep and cleaning at those facilities, Peterson said, which means it made sense for the city to completely manage and operate them.
Dianna Cantler, the downtown development director for the Johnson City Development Authority, said the organization has been in discussions with the city about the changes.
“We knew going into our fiscal year budget that we were not going to be managing those properties again,” she said.
Cantler said the JCDA has offered to continue to be the connection between the Johnson City Farmers Market and the city and will offer support to anyone organizing events downtown.
“It’s really not going to affect us in many ways,” she said.
The JCDA has asked that the city continue to provide rental income that the organization has relied on to fund programming like Founders After 5.
Up to this point, the organization has acted as the contact between the city and event organizers, performing walkthroughs, running through policies and procedures, maintaining a calendar of events and following up post-event to ensure no trash was left behind or damage done to city property.
Under these agreements, the JCDA has received the revenue from rent paid to hold events, which paid for the organization’s programming.
Originally, Cantler said the JCDA had an events and marketing position funded by the city, and last year the city took that money out of the organization’s budget, which comprised about $40,000.
“We have maintained that marketing position, but that caused us to have to cut programming for the downtown,” Cantler said, adding that the JCDA hopes to at some point recoup some of those funds.
In June 2019, three protesters filed a lawsuit against Johnson City and seven city police officers, claiming that their First Amendment rights were violated during the TriPride Festival.
According a complaint submitted in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on June 19, 2019, plaintiffs Jeremiah Waldrop, Arthur Fisher and Phillip Self were “peacefully sharing their Christian message” on a public sidewalk and park during the TriPride Festival in September 2018.
They claim officers with the Johnson City Police Department told them they could not preach in Founders Park, where the festival was held, could not bring their signs into the festival area and could not stand on the sidewalk outside the festival area. They claim that the officers threatened to arrest them.
Founders Park was leased by the TriPride organization ahead of the event, and protesters were given areas along the parade route to demonstrate. Some later were along the fencing at Founders Park, and police instructed them to move back.
Johnson City attorney Erick Herrin said it will be more beneficial for the city have a central location to implement a policy regarding gatherings.
“It’s felt that it’s better to do that out of City Hall with a special person assigned to do that instead to have it fragmented,” he said.
He said the city is not disappointed with the services provided by the JCDA, which he said will still promote events. He noted the key to First Amendment issues is consistency.
“The event organizers will be dealing with a consistent process that we think is best controlled here because we’re providing out of here the city services that these events need,” he said.
New construction
Johnson City commissioners also approved a $528,000 contract with CainRashWest Architects to produce construction documents for a new water and sewer services center.
Peterson estimates the project will cost between $9 million and $10 million.
“We will have a better feel of probable cost once design is completed and if need be we are prepared to break it into phases,” Peterson said. “If not, we’ll go ahead and do it all in one phase.”
Currently, the department’s engineering, warehouse and customer service employees are located at the Brush Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in a facility that Peterson said is 60-plus years old.
“The old buildings really are in an extreme state of disrepair just due to age,” Peterson said. “They’re just functionally obsolescent, and we need to get our employees into a building that’s healthier and more conducive to production.”
The city has bought property near the Eddie Williams Industrial Park where it will build a new complex for the department that will house customer service, engineering and the warehouse.
The city will also install a new fueling station at the location and will include space to store supplies.