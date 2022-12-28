Five leaks in Jonesborough’s water system were detected and repaired yesterday, including one repair in front of the Historic Washington County Courthouse, according to a news update from utility system officials.
Washington County’s water installation crew that normally works on new water lines outside Jonesborough is assisting Jonesborough Utility crews, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said.
“We are putting those forces alongside the town of Jonesborough teams to detect and repair leaks in the system to help get county residents' water restored as soon as possible,” Grandy said.
In addition, he said the county highway department hauled stone to Jonesborough for use in the repairs.
Grandy issued a Local “State of Emergency” Monday.
Jonesborough utility officials said the water tank level as of Wednesday was at 21.3 feet. Below 20 feet is considered critical, according to the news update. The town usually maintains the tank level at between 40 and 50 feet.
Utility system officials said the repressurizing of the system in downtown Jonesborough has gone well..
As for the residential restoration plan, the update states that as crews locate and repair leaks, “we will continue to monitor the tanks and plan on restarting and restoring zones of residential service.”
The plan is to start in the southern part of the county and work northeast.
If many leaks are discovered in an area, crews may need to shut down service in that area again to repair the leaks.
People who discover a leak in water lines, are asked to call the Town of Jonesborough at 423-753-1005.