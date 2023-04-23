HAMPTON — Saturday was undoubtedly one of the biggest days in the life of young Seth Whitehead.

Because of his hard work on a labor of love, a large group of people came to the Hampton Fire Station to witness the dedication of a memorial to four firefighters — 15-year-old Robert Simerly, a volunteer with the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department; and three employees of the Tennessee Division of Forestry: Herman Carden, Kenneth Pierce, and Jerry Woods. All three were 19 years old. They died nearly 70 years ago in a forest fire on Jenkins Mountain, which towers above the community of Hampton. Some of those who came were there because the four firefighters had been family members. Others came because Whitehead helped to return to the local consciousness the story of the four young men who had died while working to protect their community. Others came to watch as Whitehead received his patch proclaiming that he is now an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you