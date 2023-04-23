Eagle Scout Seth Whitehead (right) stands with Forestry Technician James Heaton of the Tennessee Division of Forestry, who was the director of Whitehead’s Eagle Scout project to create a monument to the four firefighters who died in a forest fire on Feb. 27, 1954.
New Eagle Scout Seth Whitehead, right and Forestry Technician James Heaton of the Tennessee Division of Forestry, who directed Whitehead on his Eagle Scout project to establish a monument to the four fallen firefighters from the Jenkins Mountain fire, are shown standing on the grounds of the monument and pointing to the spot high on the mountain where the firefighters lost their lives.
HAMPTON — Saturday was undoubtedly one of the biggest days in the life of young Seth Whitehead.
Because of his hard work on a labor of love, a large group of people came to the Hampton Fire Station to witness the dedication of a memorial to four firefighters — 15-year-old Robert Simerly, a volunteer with the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department; and three employees of the Tennessee Division of Forestry: Herman Carden, Kenneth Pierce, and Jerry Woods. All three were 19 years old. They died nearly 70 years ago in a forest fire on Jenkins Mountain, which towers above the community of Hampton. Some of those who came were there because the four firefighters had been family members. Others came because Whitehead helped to return to the local consciousness the story of the four young men who had died while working to protect their community. Others came to watch as Whitehead received his patch proclaiming that he is now an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
Whitehead decided to establish a monument to the four firefighters as part of his effort to become an Eagle Scout. When he started working on the project, he only knew vague stories about the sacrifice of the four men, it seemed that much of the story had been forgotten by most in the community over the past six decades. He began by getting permission to place a statue on the grounds of the Hampton fire station. He then began researching in the library, reading old newspaper accounts. His research progressed to talking with family members of the four.
He learned that a fire started at the base of Jenkins Mountain on the morning of Feb. 27, 1954. Firefighters, including the four who died, responded in less than an hour. The four climbed high on the mountain, but the deadly combination of fuel, weather and topography sealed the fate of the men.
Their story and the fact that it seemed to be getting forgotten inspired Whitehead. He told the audience on Saturday that what seemed like ancient history had become so real. “This happened in our back yard. I drive by it every day, I talked to their family members. As important as fulfilling this requirement to become an Eagle Scout, (I) now felt a commitment to bring this important memory back to the community of Hampton.”
His work has even resulted in Simerly’s name being enshrined on the Tennessee Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Bell Buckle.
But his job was not just to research the history of the event, but to create a monument. He worked hard at fundraising efforts to get the money to purchase the impressive memorial to the men. It is on the grounds of the Hampton Fire Station, but when the leaves have fallen in the fall and in the winter, the monument can be seen from the spot on top of Jenkins Mountain where the four men died.
Following the dedication of the memorial, the audience was invited inside the fire station, where the ceremony was conducted to recognize Whitehead for his completion of tasks to earn the rank of Eagle Scout and to award him his Eagle Scout patch.