Modern Woodmen of America members in Elizabethton recently helped raise money for ARM (Assistance & Resources Ministries) with a specialfundraising event.
The event, which included a yard sale at First Presbyterian Church, raised $3109.23. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to help people in the local community meet basic needs.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.
“The community truly came together to support a local need,” said Donna Bare, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”
The fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more info or to get involved, contact Donna Bare at 423-543-5305 or donna.j.bare@mwarep.org.
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities. In 2018, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $19.9 million and 470,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.
Contributed to the Press