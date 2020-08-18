Duard Walker, a legendary coach, administrator and professor who served Milligan University for 50 years, died Monday in Johnson City. He was 95.
A member of multiple Hall of Fames, the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s all-sports trophy is named after Walker, who coached five different sports and also served as the Buffs’ longtime athletic director. Men’s basketball coach Bill Robinson told how Walker still influenced Del Harris and Sonny Smith, the school’s most famous athletic alumni who became coaches in the NBA and the NCAA Division I ranks.
“I don’t think anyone has had a bigger impact on this program or university as Duard Walker,” Milligan men’s basketball coach Bill Robinson said. “The last few years to call him a friend has been a great experience for me. I’ve texted Del Harris and Sonny Smith the last few weeks to give them updates. To see Del and Sonny in their 80s, how much they still love their coach, it’s incredible to see the impact he’s had on so many lives.”
Walker, who was raised in Piney Flats, was a three-sports star at Mary Hughes High School. He earned a varsity letter in baseball as a freshman at ETSU before transferring to Milligan College in 1942. He served three years in the U.S. Navy and fought in the battles at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He returned to Milligan in 1946 to complete his education. As an athlete, he set a school record by receiving a dozen varsity letters in five sports.
He married fellow Milligan student, Carolyn Roberts in 1947, starting their union of 73 years. He completed his master’s degree at Columbia University and coached two seasons at Farragut before returning to Milligan, where he raised his family.
“No one has epitomized more fully the heart of Buff Nation than Coach Duard Walker,” said President Dr. Bill Greer in a press release. “He was a man of unshakable character whose competitive spirit and love for Milligan was rivaled only by his commitment to God, country and family. His impact on Milligan is incalculable and he will be missed.”
He coached basketball, baseball, tennis, cross country and track and field over his career. He taught health and physical education and served in the role of dean of men. Among his awards, he was named the 2001 NAIA National Athletic Director of the Year. Fifteen years earlier, he was given Milligan’s highest honor, the Fide et Amore, for his service to the college.
The AAC’s all-sports trophy was named for Walker in 2000 and he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, his five children and their families. Each of his children, Cindy (Walker ’72) Gober, Teresa (Walker ’74) Knox, Duard “Buff” Walker (’79), Gary Walker (’81) and Tracy Walker ’87, graduated from Milligan.
Buff Walker was also a player on the 1974 Happy Valley High School state championship basketball team.
Mark Fox, vice president of student development and athletics, remembered the legendary coach’s wit and how Walker appreciated people for who they were. He also pointed to the high standard to which Walker conducted himself.
“He’s a bell tower when it comes to Milligan,” Fox said. “He had such high character and so much influence on campus. He was a conscience for the way things were done. Everybody tried to meet his expectations and do things in the way he would want them to be done.”