Milligan University’s 2023 Leaders in Christian Service, front row, left to right: Jeff Lucas, Loren Hensley and Lilo Duncan; second row, left to right: Lois Greenwell, Angie Phipps and Carmella Price; third row, left to right: Jill Hughes, Wes Hanson and Madeline Manear.
ELIZABETHTON — David Beamer, the father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, presented the keynote speech on Thursday for Mililigan University’s 21st annual Leaders in Christian Service program.
Beamer is a retired engineer and businessman who worked as an engineer at Cape Canaveral during the Apollo Program. His son was aboard United Flight 93, which was hijacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. Todd’s famous words, “Lets roll” became a symbol of the heroism displayed on that fateful day. Beamer said the hijackers intended to crash the plane into the U.S. Capitol, but the resistance of his son and the other passengers resulted in the plane crashing into a Pennsylvania field, allowing the Capitol to survive the planned attack.
The Beamers, along with their son, often attended a family ministry camp on Milligan’s campus. They played a valuable role in the Beamer Leadership Scholars Program at Milligan and established the Todd Beamer Scholarship at Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan in his memory.
“Todd Beamer epitomized servant-leadership in his daily life and on that fateful day,” said Milligan president Bill Greer. “It is with great honor that Milligan connects our student leaders to Todd’s legacy and welcomes his father to campus to recognize tremendous servant leaders in our region.”
Greer remarked during the program that this was the first one to be held since 2020.
The 2023 Leaders in Christian Service honorees are:
•Lilo Duncan, Elizabethton, a retired teacher with the Carter County School System, who is active with St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and with the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library and the Imagination Library;
•Lois Ferrell Greenwell, Johnson City, a retired accountant and office manager for accounting firm of Blackburn, Childers and Steagall. She is active with First Christian Church in Johnson City;
•Dr. Wes Hanson, Roan Mountain, has long practiced medicine in Roan Mountain and is chief medical officer of Rural Health Consortium. He is active in First Baptist Church in Roan Mountain, where he teaches the adult Sunday school and drives a church bus;
•Jill Hughes, Johnson City, is a nurse practitioner with Ballad Health. She attends Fairview Baptist Church;
•Jeff Lucas, Johnson City, is a retired architect with Jeffrey Alan Lucas Design/Build. He attends St. John’s Episcopal Church;
•Angie Phipps, Johnson City, is a travel agent and a member of First Christian Church in Johnson City;
•Carmella Price, Elizabethton, is the retired president of Security Federal Bank of Elizabethton. She attends Central Christian Community Church.
Also recognized were the Todd Beamer Student Leaders in Christian Service:
•Loren Hensley of Piney Flats, who is a senior at Sullivan East High School, where she was captain of the varsity soccer and the track team. She is president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the school and the Future Business Leaders of America. She attends Fellowship Baptist Church.
•Madeline Manear of Baltimore, Md., is a senior at Milligan, majoring in church leadership and minoring in business administration and the humanities. She is the chair of the university’s Apostolos Student Missions Club, a member of the leadership team for Milligan’s Ministry Leadership Program, captain of the flag football team for two years, team manager for the softball team and a resident assistant. She has served as a college ministry volunteer at City View Church and First Christian Church in Johnson City.