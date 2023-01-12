Milligan University

Milligan University’s 2023 Leaders in Christian Service, front row, left to right: Jeff Lucas, Loren Hensley and Lilo Duncan; second row, left to right: Lois Greenwell, Angie Phipps and Carmella Price; third row, left to right: Jill Hughes, Wes Hanson and Madeline Manear.

 Milligan University

ELIZABETHTON — David Beamer, the father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, presented the keynote speech on Thursday for Mililigan University’s 21st annual Leaders in Christian Service program.

Beamer is a retired engineer and businessman who worked as an engineer at Cape Canaveral during the Apollo Program. His son was aboard United Flight 93, which was hijacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. Todd’s famous words, “Lets roll” became a symbol of the heroism displayed on that fateful day. Beamer said the hijackers intended to crash the plane into the U.S. Capitol, but the resistance of his son and the other passengers resulted in the plane crashing into a Pennsylvania field, allowing the Capitol to survive the planned attack.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you