Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration.
The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
“Homecoming at Milligan is a special time to reconnect, reminisce and make new memories,” said Rhajon Smith, vice president for institutional advancement. “It’s an exciting opportunity for parents, students, and alumni and their families to come together and enjoy our beautiful campus.”
Friday
The celebration kicks off Friday with a special campus preview day, a Vintage Buffs reception from 3 to 4 p.m. and the annual “Celebrate Milligan” dinner that evening. The dinner will honor several Milligan alumni and friends for their achievements and contributions.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award will go to Roger Babik (’79). Jason Derry (’96) and Suzanne Lake Nadell (’97) will receive the Professional Excellence Award, according to the release, and the Athletics Hall of Fame inductees include members of the 1998-99 women’s basketball team. The Heritage Award will be presented to the Phillips and Magness families.
Saturday
Saturday morning begins with the Associated Ladies for Milligan’s annual Buffalo 5K Run/2.5K walk, sponsored by Workspace Interiors. The race starts at 8 a.m. at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse and proceeds benefit student scholarships.
A photography exhibit, “Houses of the Lord,” by alumnus Amy Shumaker (’20), will open at 11 a.m. in the Milligan Art Gallery located in Derthick Hall and run through Nov. 4. The exhibit details the many architectural and theological styles of Christianity in Appalachia, per the release.
Retired professors Drs. Lee (’69) and Pat (’69) Magness present “Jesus and the Arts,” one of two faculty lectures of the weekend, at 11 a.m. in the Willis Room located in the Gregory Center. Dr. Rich Aubrey (’85), retired basketball coach and current campus minister, will return to the Willis Room at 2 p.m. to present “Athletics as Connection.”
At 1 p.m., the bridge at the campus entrance will be dedicated in memory of legendary coach, administrator, professor and World War II veteran Duard Walker (’48), who passed away in 2020, according to the press release.
The annual Homecoming parade will make its way down Blowers Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. and lead into the festival on Derthick lawn, which includes kettle corn and inflatables for kids of all ages.
Milligan’s music department will perform a short, family-friendly concert, “All That Jazz,” at 3:30 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel. Theater performances of “The Importance of Being Earnest” will also take place on Oct. 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. in Milligan’s McGlothlin-Street Theatre located in the Gregory Center. Tickets can be purchased in advance at milligan.tix.com.
In addition to these events, Milligan volleyball faces off against Point University at 11 a.m. inside Lacy Fieldhouse, and the soccer teams will compete against Johnson University for senior night. The women’s game begins at 5 p.m. at Anglin Field, and the men’s team plays at 7 p.m.
All meal events, theater performances and the walk/run are ticketed events. The remaining events are free and open to the public.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.