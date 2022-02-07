Michael Rasnake made his official announcement as a candidate for Washington County General Sessions Judge, Division III at a recent “Meet and Greet” event in Jonesborough.
Rasnake was born in Bristol, Tennessee, and grew up in Lebanon, Virginia. After graduating cum laude from East Tennessee State University in 1992, Rasnake attended Law School at the University of Memphis. His first job was with the Public Defender’s Office in Jackson. While attending church in Jackson, he met his wife, Allison.
After five years with the Public Defender’s Office followed by four years in private practice, Rasnake received the opportunity to return to this region he considers home by joining the District Attorney’s Office in Washington County in 2005.
Rasnake has 25 years of experience practicing law.
“I’ve prosecuted and defended every criminal case from littering to first-degree murder in General Sessions Court, Criminal Court, and the Court of Criminal Appeals. I’ve represented parents and children in cases of dependency and neglect, delinquency (and) custody issues as well as termination of parental rights in Juvenile Court, Circuit Court, and the Court of Appeals. Having your own office also gives you the opportunity to do various civil matters,” he said.
Rasnake has practiced exclusively before the Washington County General Sessions Court for over 10 years. “Last year Washington County General Sessions Court disposed of 11,926 cases. That number does not include the cases we have to address on a daily basis that do not receive a disposition,” he said.
The retiring Honorable Judge Don Arnold currently presides over the Washington County Recovery Court in Division III.
“Whoever presides over Division III will be tasked with the responsibility of our Recovery Court. As a founding member of the Recovery Court, I’ve seen the positive impact on individuals and their families that can be made when a drug abuser is given the tools to return to the parent, child or spouse their family lost to drug addiction,” Rasnake said. “It’s so rewarding watching a person turn into a productive member of society and knowing you played a small part in their recovery. I have the training and experience in this unique area of law to ensure a smooth transition from team member to Recovery Court Judge.
“My real dream is to take that same problem-solving model we use in Recovery Court and create a Family Treatment Court like other counties in our state.”
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, law enforcement across Tennessee responded to 69,385 calls of domestic violence in 2020. In 2021, the District Attorney’s Office prosecuted 598 cases of domestic violence in Washington County alone.
“Human trafficking is the second fastest growing criminal industry in the United States behind the drug industry. On average every two minutes a child is bought or sold for sex in the United States. Drugs, domestic abuse, and sometimes human trafficking all occur together. Unfortunately, our beautiful part of the country is not immune,” Rasnake said. “Creating a family treatment court to address these issues lies within the sole discretion of the judge, and requires the motivation to make the changes in our county.
“It doesn’t pay any more money; in fact, it takes a lot of time and effort. As the courts are currently arranged in Washington County, a victim is made to come to court one day for the Domestic Assault criminal case, another day for the Order of Protection Petition against their abuser and potentially even another day to address matters involving children if the Department of Children’s Services is involved. This leads to potentially conflicting goals and rulings by different judges; in addition to creating an undue burden on a victim to participate. The citizens and children of Washington County deserve a system, using community resources we already have, to create a court in which the abuser is held accountable, the system accommodates the needs of the victims and the outcome is fair and consistent.”
The Rasnakes have two children, are residents of Jonesborough and members of the Central Church of Christ in Johnson City.
For more information about Rasnake and his platform visit www.rasnakeforjudge.com. “I appreciate your support and your vote.”