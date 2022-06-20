ELIZABETHTON — The Covered Bridge Jams concert series will feature Memory Layne this Saturday. The band is well known as a country band.
“We are happy to bring this great band to our Covered Bridge Stage,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. “We are expecting a big crowd on Saturday night. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and join for a great night of classic country from Memory Layne.”
As always, the Covered Bridge concert is free. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. “Bring the whole family and enjoy the great music and the beauty of the Covered Bridge Park”, Nanney said.