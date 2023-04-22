HAMPTON — It has been nearly 70 years, but a memorial to honor four young men who sacrificed their lives defending their community from a forest fire will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, 401 4th Ave., Hampton.

The monument tells of the firefighters, who were all teenagers at the time of their deaths on the steep and flaming slopes of Jenkins Mountain on Feb. 27, 1954.

