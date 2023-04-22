HAMPTON — It has been nearly 70 years, but a memorial to honor four young men who sacrificed their lives defending their community from a forest fire will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, 401 4th Ave., Hampton.
The monument tells of the firefighters, who were all teenagers at the time of their deaths on the steep and flaming slopes of Jenkins Mountain on Feb. 27, 1954.
The four who were killed include 15-year-old Robert Simerly, a volunteer with the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, and three employees of the Tennessee Division of Forestry: Herman Carden, Kenneth Pierce and Jerry Woods. All three were 19 years old.
The memorial was long overdue, but it was also a long labor of love for Seth Whitehead, who started the project to make sure future generations of residents of Hampton remember the men and their sacrifice. It was also a part of Whitehead’s effort to become an Eagle Scout.
Whitehead announced his plans to create the project in a story in the Johnson City Press back in 2021. In the article, he described why it was appropriate to remember the four young men and said he would be leading several fund raisers for the memorial.
He organized a car show in July 2021 to help raise funds for his project. Since then, Whitehead had several setbacks. His father, Greg, said starting the project at the start of a pandemic did not make it easy. It was difficult to have a crowd for a fundraiser and then came the slowdown in getting needed items. It even took longer for the monuments to arrive.
But Whitehead and Boy Scout Troop 516 of Elizabethton persevered through the setbacks. The project was completed on Feb. 14 of this year, in time for the 69th anniversary of the deadly fire.
Whitehead has also achieved his other goal. He became an Eagle Scout on April 10. Appropriately, the court of honor which will present him with his Eagle patch will be held at the same time as the monument dedication. Greg said the events will take place regardless of the rainy weather. If the rain stops by 5 p.m., the dedication will be outside at the memorial. If it is still raining, it will be held inside the fire hall.