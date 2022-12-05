Memorial Park Community Center to close for maintenance on Dec. 19 From staff reports Johnson City Press Dec 5, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Kayla Hackney/Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will be closed for a week later this month for maintenance.The community center will be closed to the public from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, and the gymnasium and exercise/dance room will be closed through Jan. 8.For more information, call (423) 434-5722.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Community Center Room Maintenance Gymnasium Exercise Memorial Park Dance Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR