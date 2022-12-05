Memorial Park Community Center
By Kayla Hackney/Johnson City Press

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will be closed for a week later this month for maintenance.

The community center will be closed to the public from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, and the gymnasium and exercise/dance room will be closed through Jan. 8.

